Hong Kong National Security Proposal: British Statement





Foreign Secretary David Cameron said:

The Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong confirms that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) will maintain a high level of autonomy for 50 years and guarantee the rights and freedoms stipulated in the laws previously in force in Hong Kong. , continues. Hong Kong's Basic Law enshrines such rights and freedoms.

As a co-signatory to the Joint Declaration, the UK has a responsibility to ensure that those rights and freedoms are maintained.

The UK Government recognizes the right of all jurisdictions to enforce laws to address national security issues. We also recognize that Hong Kong has a constitutional obligation to introduce such legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law.

Hong Kong must also ensure that its national security laws comply with international standards and uphold rights and freedoms, as set out in the Joint Declaration, the Basic Law, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic and Social Affairs. and cultural rights.

The legislative proposal announced by the Hong Kong government on January 30 does not support such an obligation. They will have a negative impact on the exercise of rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people.

Our officials have raised our concerns privately and through a public consultation process with Hong Kong authorities. These concerns include, but are not limited to:

Increasing penalties for language offenses and using the term broadly defined state secrets will undermine freedom of speech, expression and the press. There is a risk that the activities of international organizations in Hong Kong will be stigmatized as foreign interference. Vague references to the outside The new crimes of military and foreign interference threaten lawful and lawful diplomatic and consular activities protected by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. There is no mention of independent oversight or mechanisms to support it. No provision for an independent and robust mechanism to manage detention without charge and no judicial oversight mechanism to protect against arbitrary actions by the executive branch on grounds of national security.

The UK noted references to UK national security law throughout the consultation document. The UK National Security Bill has been informed by public consultation and has been subject to thorough scrutiny by both Houses of Parliament, including the democratically elected House of Commons. This ensures that our national security legislation fully represents the views of the British public and has democratic legitimacy.

I strongly urge the Hong Kong SAR government to reconsider its proposals and engage in genuine and meaningful consultations with the people of Hong Kong.

We will closely monitor the progress of this bill.

