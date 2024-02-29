UK power stations still burn rare forest wood.





Joe CrowleyBBC Panorama

Getty Images Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire

Power companies that received $6 billion in green subsidies in the UK are continuing to burn trees in some of the world's most precious forests, the BBC has revealed.

According to documents obtained by Panorama, Drax sourced wood from rare forests in Canada that he claimed were “off-limits.”

It comes as the government decides whether to provide the company's Yorkshire site with billions more in environmental subsidies funded by energy ratepayers.

Drax says its wood pellets are “sustainably and legally harvested.”

Drax Power Station near Selby in North Yorkshire is a converted coal-fired power station that burns wood pellets. By 2023, it would produce around 5% of the UK’s electricity. The region has become a key part of the government's efforts to meet its climate goals.

Its owner, Drax, receives money from energy ratepayers because the electricity produced by burning the pellets is classified as renewable and treated as zero emissions.

In fact, power plants emit around 12 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, but under international regulations the UK does not have to account for these emissions.

All of the 6.5 million tons of wood pellets that Drax burns each year are produced overseas. Most of it is produced at Drax's 17 pellet plants in the U.S. and Canada.

In 2022, Panorama said the company obtained a logging license in the Canadian province of British Columbia and filmed logs taken from what the program said was primary forest all the way to a pellet mill owned by Drax.

Primeval forests are natural forests that have not been significantly damaged by human activities.

Conservation North/Bulkley Valley Stewardship CoPanorama discovered that Drax got all his logs from rare “old-growth” forests logged by timber companies.

Following a BBC investigation, Drax denied harvesting timber from primary forests but said it would not apply for further logging licenses in the area.

But the company still gets whole logs from forests logged by lumber companies.

Panorama obtained documents from the British Columbia Ministry of Forests showing the company took more than 40,000 tonnes of wood from so-called “old-growth” forests in 2023.

Old-growth forests are among the oldest forests that the state says provide “unique habitat, structure and ecological functions.”

PLANET LABS PBC Satellite image showing logged areas of old-growth forest in British Columbia

One example is an 87-hectare “cutting block” called EM807M, located 180 miles west of the logging town of Prince George, all classified as old-growth land. Although the timber company holds a permit to log the site, logging records show Drax took 26% of all timber harvested.

In total, Drax received 130 full load of logs from the site last winter. The wood was turned into pellets and some was burned at Yorkshire Power Station.

90% of the blocks cut were rated higher as “priority deferral areas.” According to a panel of independent experts in British Columbia, this category falls under old-growth forests that are “rare, hazardous and irreplaceable.”

Experts have recommended a moratorium on logging in priority areas, but it is still legal to reduce logging. The British Columbia government says it is working to delay and protect older growth.

Forests 'almost gone'

Drax's use of wood from this “irreplaceable” forest was not a one-off.

In the first nine months of last year, the company sourced wood from 30 timber marks in British Columbia, where more than 25 per cent of forests are designated as old-growth, according to forestry documents. Twenty-six of those timber markings contained even rarer priority smoke areas.

Timber markings, which are codes struck into trees with specially made hammers, identify all timber cut under individual logging licenses on one or more parcels of land. A wood marking paper trail meant Panorama could trace the logs all the way to Drax's pellet mill.

In total, Drax sourced approximately 55,000 cubic meters of whole logs (more than 1,100 full truckloads) from timber markings that included old-growth forests.

Michelle Connolly, an ecologist with the British Columbia campaign group Conservation North, says making pellets from old-growth forests is simply not sustainable.

“British Columbia’s old-growth forests have all but disappeared after 70 years of logging to feed sawmills and pulp mills. Drax is helping push the remaining forests, along with our unique biodiversity, off the cliff,” she said. says:

Conservation North/Bulkley Valley Stewardship CoDrax said it was keeping its sourcing policy under review.

In response to the BBC's recent findings, Drax admitted to harvesting wood from old-growth forests. However, 77 per cent of Canada's wood pellet materials came from sawdust and sawmill residues, with the remainder coming from forestry residues and low-grade logs, he told Panorama.

A company spokesperson said it regularly reviews its sourcing policies and practices to “take into account evolving forest dynamics, laws, policies and science.”

Drax said it had decided to stop sourcing timber from old-age priority deferral areas in October 2023 and that “work is underway to implement this decision through the supply chain”.

The company does not dispute that it still gets its wood from old growth sites and not from priority smoke areas.

Burning trees in old-growth forests contradicts the company's previous claims. In a 2017 report on sustainability, Drax said it would not source wood from what it called “prohibited areas.” “We do not harvest from protected, old-growth or primary forests classified as having high biodiversity value.”

Drax told BBC Panorama that the 2017 document was “now obsolete” and that current policies and practices were “more sophisticated”.

Conservation North/Bulkley Valley Stewardship CoDrax says the carbon emissions from burning trees are offset by planting new trees.

The company's latest sourcing policy, published in 2019, makes no mention of protecting old-growth or primary forests and instead talks about avoiding “damage to or disturbance to high-carbon forests.”

The UK subsidy scheme for Drax power stations is due to end in 2027, but the government is consulting on plans to extend it until the end of the decade, which could cost bill payers an extra $4 billion.

The company says the carbon emissions from burning trees are offset by planting new trees. But critics say it takes decades for new trees to grow, and new forests may never capture that much carbon dioxide.

Drax helps the UK government meet its climate targets because, at least on paper, its power plants are treated as zero-emission power plants. This is because, according to international carbon accounting rules, greenhouse gas emissions from wood burning are calculated in the country where the trees are felled, not in the country where they are burned.

The additional grant is to support Drax as it attempts to install carbon capture technology to reduce emissions from the power plant.

Previously, the government's scientific adviser to the Climate Change Committee, an independent non-departmental public body, warned that subsidies for wood pellet burning should not be extended beyond 2027.

