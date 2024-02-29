UK power stations are expected to see record high energy prices this decade | energy industry





UK power stations are set to hit record prices later this decade to maintain power supplies, amid concerns about insufficient power supplies to meet surging demand.

National Grids power system operator said the power plant had secured a record high price of 65 per kilowatt per year for 2027-28 in the capacity market auction for electricity supply, compared to the 63 kW per year planned for 2026-2027. It's about surpassing it.

The annual auction sets subsidy prices to be paid to owners of generators, including gas, hydro, wind and solar projects and battery storage facilities, to cover the costs of meeting the country's electricity needs. Costs are covered through consumer bills.

In total, power plants are expected to receive $2.7 billion in payments to meet electricity demand in 2027-28. A long-term, 15-year contract worth $1.7 billion was also signed, including nearly 1,000 megawatts of new battery storage projects.

The results represent the first time the energy company has failed to secure all capacity on offer, securing 43.3 gigawatts of power against its target of 44 gigawatts.

The auction results have raised concerns that Britain could struggle to meet growing demand from everything from electric vehicles to heat pumps and that efforts to create new power sources could falter.

National Grid is attempting to speed up the time it takes for new projects to be connected to the grid while major projects are on hold. The Hinkley Point C power station project in Somerset is years behind and billions of dollars over budget, while the offshore wind industry has suffered from supply chain pressures.

Two major projects and a set of smaller assets failed to secure contracts, narrowing the gap between supply and demand and pushing up prices, analysts said.

A proposed open gas turbine power plant has been proposed for the Eggborough power station site in North Yorkshire, owned by an investment vehicle controlled by billionaire West Ham United investor Daniel Ketnsk. It has been withdrawn. A separate new gas plant at Killingholme, the site of an existing power plant owned by Germany's Uniper, was also initially auctioned but later withdrawn.

Fintan Devenney, senior energy analyst at EnAppSys, said total capacity supply had fallen below the demand curve, enough for the auction to close at record prices.

The results come as wholesale prices, which have soared since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, have plummeted in recent months, weighing on the industry's decision to invest in gas assets and their ability to meet surging electricity demand as Britain strives to reach its peak. Highlights concerns. Net zero carbon by 2050.

Industry sources said uncertainty about future policies on decarbonization and new technologies such as carbon capture and storage projects and the use of hydrogen power may have deterred some energy companies from participating in the auction.

Generators received attention as the energy crisis deepened in 2022 and electricity prices linked to gasoline prices soared. A levy on low-carbon generator profits has been introduced.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Gas-fired power plants are also being investigated by the energy watchdog as it cracks down on energy traders who manipulate the market. A Ketnsk-owned power plant has been ordered to pay $23 million after Ofgem found it unfairly demanded excessive payments.

Sam Hollister, head of energy economics and finance at consultancy LCP Delta, said the record prices were driven by a sharp decline in new-build capacity going to auction as service stations face uncertainty and a shortage of low-carbon flexible capacity. A significant amount has not yet been released.

He added: In volatile markets, if these concerns are not addressed, it could be a sign of high liquidation prices and little new generation coming out.

Jefferies analysts said SSE and Germany's RWE were the main winners of the auction.

A separate auction will be held one year prior to the delivery year to ensure the lights remain on. Earlier this month, this year's auction allocated an additional $273 million to ensure supply meets demand in 2025-26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/28/uk-power-plants-record-high-energy-prices-auction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos