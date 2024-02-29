Prince Harry loses legal battle for British security





Britain's Prince Harry has lost his legal case demanding police protection.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, said he and his family should automatically be protected whenever he visits the UK from his home in California after British authorities revoked his rights in February 2020, shortly after he and wife Meghan Markle married. insisted. , withdrew from official royal duties.

In a statement in December, Prince Harry said he 'felt forced' to step back from his royal role and leave the UK in 2020, citing security concerns for his family – his wife and two children, son Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet. revealed. , 2.

But on Wednesday High Court Judge Peter Lane upheld the decision by the UK government, particularly the Royalty and Public Officials Protection Commission (RAVEC), to downgrade its security status.

“The court ruled on February 28, 2020 that there was no illegality in the decision,” Lane wrote in documents released by PEOPLE. “The decision was not unreasonable. The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness.”

“The court also found that there was no wrongdoing on the part of RAVEC in relation to the Claimant’s arrangements for his visit to the UK,” the ruling added.

Prince Harry attends another court hearing in London in June 2023.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince Harry now plans to appeal the decision.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a legal spokesperson said, “The princess is not asking for preferential treatment, but rather a fair and legal application of RAVEC’s own rules to ensure that she receives the same consideration as everyone else under RAVEC’s own written policies.” wednesday.

“In February 2020, RAVEC failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from certain risk analyses,” the statement continued. “The Duke's case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' applied to him is no substitute for risk analysis. The Duke of Sussex hopes to get justice at the Court of Appeal and will not comment further while the case progresses.”

Prince Harry will arrive at the British Royal Courts in June 2023.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

In December 2023, Prince Harry's lawyers argued against the February 2020 decision to remove the prince's automatic right to British police security. The Duke of Sussex offered to cover security costs, but the offer was rejected.

In a statement to the High Court in London at the time, Prince Harry said he needed police security to ensure his children “feel at home” in his home country. “If it’s not possible, it can’t happen,” he said. Please keep them safe while they are on British soil.”

“The UK is my home. It is the center of my children’s heritage and a place where I want them to feel as at home as if they were living in America now.” Harry continued. “That can’t happen if there is no possibility of keeping them safe when they are on British soil.”

“I cannot put my wife at that risk, and given my life experience, I am reluctant to put myself at risk unnecessarily,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, Canada for Valentine's Day.

Andrew Chin/Getty

As the decision was announced on Wednesday, Harry's father King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, was photographed being driven out of his London home. Prince Harry briefly visited his father on Feb. 6, boarding a plane across the Atlantic shortly after the news was made public the day before.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved to California in 2020, have brought their children to the UK only once. It was in 2022, when they attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and celebrated Lily's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, her former English home in Windsor.

Prince Harry will arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in June 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Last December, the British government's Home Office said Prince Harry would have “tailored arrangements specifically tailored to him” rather than the automatic security provided to other sitting royals, the BBC reported.

