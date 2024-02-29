Warning of economic damage to UK as international student numbers fall by a third | foreign student





Immigration restrictions imposed on international students risk harming the UK economy, with enrollments from overseas falling by a third, according to university leaders.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents mainstream universities, said the government's new regulations, sharp rises in visa fees and the threat of cuts to postgraduate work qualifications were having a negative impact on the UK as a study abroad destination.

Data from more than 60 UK universities shows that the number of study visas issued this year has fallen by 33% compared to the same period last year. A separate survey of 70 universities by UUK found that enrollments in postgraduate courses fell by more than 40% following immigration policy changes in January.

Vivienne Stern, Chief Executive of UUK, said: It is unfortunate that the Government appears determined to diminish our success in this area. Our new data shows that if we wanted to reduce numbers we have already achieved this through policy changes introduced earlier this year.

It will further damage the economy of many universities, as well as towns and cities across the UK. Given that we need to do everything we can to stimulate economic growth, this seems like a misplaced priority.

According to regulations that went into effect last January, international students taking lecture courses such as master's degrees are prohibited from accompanying their families.

But UUK said students were also being put off by uncertainty about post-study job offers in the UK after the government asked the Immigration Advisory Committee to review whether international students would be eligible to remain in the country for at least two years after successfully completing their studies. lecture.

Ahead of the general election, we call on all political parties to reassure prospective international students that the UK remains open and postgraduate visas will remain in place, Stern said.

Further drastic reforms could have serious consequences for jobs, economic growth and UK higher education institutions across the country.

International student deposits and visas are lower than they were in 2023 and 2022, according to data from Enroly Admissions Management Services, and the figures show a 37% decline in graduate admissions so far this year.

Jeff Williams, CEO of Enrolys, said: A recession in January 2024 signals the impact of UK policy on recruitment volumes and highlights the sensitivity of the industry to political and economic factors.

More than 320,000 international students make up almost half of course enrollments at UK universities, paying an average of around 17,000 tuition fees per year. A sudden drop in enrollment could make a wide range of courses uneconomical and cause significant financial disruption for many institutions.

New research commissioned by UUK has found that the increase in international students has boosted the UK's overall economy by $60 billion since 2019.

The Department for Education said: We are fully focused on finding the right balance between acting decisively to tackle net migration (something we are clear about) and attracting the brightest students to study at our universities. there is.

