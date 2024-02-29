21 jobs recommended for the UK's new Immigration Salary List (ISL)





The Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC) has published a new report making recommendations on which occupations should be added to the UK's new Immigration Salary List (ISL).

In December 2023, the Home Office announced a package of measures to reduce net migration and curb abuse of the immigration system. Changes to be introduced this year include reorganizing the Tribal Occupations List (SOL) into the new Immigration Salary List (ISL) and ending the 20% wage discount for tribal occupations.

Last January, the Home Office commissioned the MAC to carry out a rapid review of the ISL and advise which occupations should be included in the initial list from April 2024.

In its report, MAC recommended the inclusion of 21 occupations in the ISL, representing 8% of all job roles eligible for the skilled worker pathway by employment. This means that the Temporary ISL is currently smaller than the Shortage Occupational List (SOL), as approximately 30% of job roles previously eligible for the Skilled Worker pathway were on the SOL.

The MAC is expected to conduct a more thorough review of the ISL later this year, noting that more clarity is needed about the purpose of the list.

Here's an excerpt from the MAC report: We demand greater clarity from the government about the benefits of ISL and what its long-term purpose is. Aside from the more technical aspects of ISL, it is important for the government to set out the role it wants ISL to play within the wider immigration system.

For example, is ISL's primary purpose to fill short-term shortfalls with overseas labor? Or is the ISL being implemented for a wider purpose, such as supporting government priority areas and wider government policies, or areas that have wider benefits and ramifications for UK society, regardless of tribal issues?

As the Home Secretary requested in his mandate, the MAC only considered occupations currently on the SOL and those recommended for inclusion in the 2023 SOL review. This is intended as an interim measure for the implementation of the new rules published in December 2023, ahead of a full review of the ISL starting later this year.

ISL Recommended Jobs

The 21 jobs comprise 18 recommendations for UK-wide ISLs and three recommendations for Scotland-specific ISLs.

MAC recommended the following skilled workforce occupations be included in the ISL: Occupations previously recommended for SOL in the 2023 review include:

Managers and owners in the forestry, fisheries and related services sector Fishing vessel captains (SOC code 1212, Scotland only)Laboratory technicians require at least 3 years' experience (SOC code 3111, UK-wide)Pharmaceutical technicians (SOC code 3212, UK-wide) Boats and Shipbuilders and Repairers (SOC Code 5235, Scotland only)Masonry and Allied Trades (SOC Code 5312, United Kingdom-wide)Bricklayers (SOC Code 5313, United Kingdom-wide)Roofers, Roof Tilers and Slatters (SOC Code 5314, United Kingdom) – Broad)Construction and building trades, not elsewhere classified “Improvers” only (SOC code 5319, UK wide)Animal care service occupations, not elsewhere classified – Racing grooms, stallion trainers, stud grooms, stallion hands, stallion handlers and work riders. Only (SOC code 6129, UK-wide)Carers and home carers (SOC code 6135, UK-wide)Older carers (SOC code 6136, UK-wide)

Due to the increased salary scale, the following occupations are also recommended for ISL:

Chemical scientists only work in the nuclear industry (SOC code 2111, Scotland only)Biologists (SOC code 2112, UK-wide) Social and humanities scientists Archaeologists only (SOC code 2115, UK-wide)Artists (SOC code 3411, UK-wide) – Wide) Dancers and choreographers must be experienced classical ballet dancers or skilled contemporary dancers who meet the standards required by an internationally recognized British Ballet or Contemporary Dance Company (SOC Code 3414, UK-wide). Musicians must be leaders, principals and junior corps de ballets. For experienced orchestra musicians only. Principal or numbered string instruments meeting the standards required by the internationally recognized British Orchestra (SOC Code 3415, UK wide)Artistic Officer, Producer and Director (SOC Code 3416, UK wide)Graphic and Multimedia Designer (SOC Code 2142, UK wide) UK Wide)Welding only deals with high integrity pipe welders, a profession that requires at least 3 years of field experience. (SOC code 5213, UK wide)Carpenters and joiners (SOC code 5316, UK wide).

The Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes listed above relate to the SOC 2020 coding system.

Employers should note that from April 2024, home offices will transition from the current SOC 2010 coding system to the SOC 2020 coding system. For some employers, this means that some of the SOC codes they use on a regular basis will change. You will need to ensure that all sponsorship certificates issued after April 4 use the new coding system.

salary discount

The MAC said the main benefit of inclusion in the ISL would be a reduction of up to 20% in the prevailing wage base for shortage occupations, eliminating discounts previously recommended by the Commission to reduce the risk of under-reduction and labor exploitation of domestic workers. He emphasized that it must be done. Immigrant.

In the report, the MAC also warned that skilled worker pathways will become unavailable to many occupations once the new generic standards come into effect. The salary standard for skilled workers will increase significantly from 26,200 to 38,700 as of April 2024.

This means that for many occupations, especially at levels RQF3-5, even the ISL reduction threshold is higher than the salary paid to the majority of workers in those occupations. For example, the average salary for a veterinary nurse (SOC 2020 code 3240) outside the national pay scale is 24,400, so even if you are placed in an ISL, you will have difficulty using the journeyman route under ISL criteria. It becomes 30,960.

MAC therefore recommends that the Government consider the impact of the rule change and determine what the appropriate benefits of ISL are.

Based on new participants

The government announced that it will maintain discounts for new subscriptions for those under 26 for the time being. In its current form, this discount provides a 30% discount on job-specific thresholds and a 20% discount on regular salary thresholds, whichever is higher.

Employers may be able to take advantage of new entrant discounts (more than historically) as increased wage bases make these discounts more attractive and, for some occupations, the skilled worker pathway may be the only way to recruit migrant workers.

As incentives to use discounts increase due to higher salary thresholds, the MAC recommended that the Government consider the impact of changing the rules on the use of discounts for new entrants.

next stage

Following the publication of the report, the government will now consider which recommendations to adopt.

Smith Stone Walters will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates in due course. To keep up to date with the latest UK and global immigration news, subscribe to our free news service.

