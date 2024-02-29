FDA and industry actions end sales of PFAS used in food packaging in the United States





For immediate release: February 28, 2024

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that anti-grease materials containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are no longer sold for use in food packaging in the United States. This means that the primary source of dietary exposure to PFAS comes from food packaging. like fast food wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, cardboard takeout containers, and pet food bags are disposed of.

PFAS are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals that resist grease, oil, water and heat. The FDA has authorized certain PFAS for limited use in cookware, food packaging, and food processing equipment. Exposure to certain types of PFAS has been linked to serious health effects. The FDA helps protect the food supply by evaluating the use of chemicals as food ingredients and substances that come into contact with food, such as through packaging, storage, or other food handling, to ensure the safety of these uses.

Today's announcement marks the fulfillment of a voluntary commitment by manufacturers not to sell food contact substances containing certain PFAS for use as anti-grease agents in the United States. This FDA-led effort represents a positive step forward as we continue to re-evaluate chemicals authorized for use. with and in food. This marks an important step in protecting American consumers from potentially harmful chemicals coming into contact with food.

This victory for public health is the result of FDA research and leadership, combined with industry cooperation. In 2020, the FDA directed companies to stop the sale of grease-fighting substances containing certain types of PFAS following our post-market safety evaluation. Research conducted and published by FDA scientists has played an important role in helping the agency secure commitments from manufacturers to voluntarily eliminate the use of these PFAS-containing substances in food packaging products by paper and cardboard.

Evaluating the progress of these efforts takes time. Various industry sectors are implementing changes and there are delays in reporting data. However, we are encouraged that through collaboration and a shared interest in the health and well-being of the public, working with industry, we can achieve positive health outcomes.

FDA will continue to conduct research and update its assessments using the most current scientific data to ensure that our risk determinations continue to be accurate and based on current science. Where appropriate, we will take necessary actions to protect the health of American consumers as part of our commitment to chemical food safety.

