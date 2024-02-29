Biden's executive order bans the sale of US data to China and Russia. Good luck





US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at blocking a handful of countries, including China, North Korea and Russia, from purchasing sensitive information about Americans through commercial data brokers in the United States. United.

Administration officials say categories of sensitive data, including personal identifiers, precise location information and biometric tools critical to conducting cyberattacks, espionage and blackmail operations against the United States, are gathered by what the White House calls countries of concern.

Biden administration officials disclosed the order to reporters in advance during a Zoom call Tuesday and briefly answered questions, on the condition that they not be named or referred to by their job title.

The order will have little immediate effect, they said. The U.S. Department of Justice will instead launch a rulemaking process aimed at defining a data security program envisioned by the White House. The process provides an opportunity for experts, industry stakeholders and the general public to have their say before the government adopts the proposal.

White House officials said the U.S. attorney general would consult with the heads of the State Department and Commerce Department to finalize a list of countries under the program. A tentative list given to reporters during Tuesday's call, however, included China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

The categories of information covered by the program will include, among others, health and financial data, precise geolocation information and certain sensitive government-related data, officials said. The order will contain several exceptions for certain financial transactions and activities incidental to ordinary business operations.

It is unclear how effective such a program would be. Notably, this does not extend to the majority of countries where traffic in US private data will apparently remain legal. Additionally, it is unclear whether the government has the authority or means (aside from an act of Congress) to restrict countries that, while diplomatically and militarily allied with the United States, are also known to carry out espionage activities against them: the United States' close ally, Israel, for example. for example, was accused in 2019 of installing cell phone spying devices near the White House and serving as an international market for illicit spyware; or even Saudi Arabia, which took advantage of this market in 2018 to secretly monitor a Washington Post collaborator who was then kidnapped and assassinated by a Saudi commando.

If China, Russia or North Korea decide to obtain US data from a third party in one of the more than 170 countries not on the US government's list, there may be no not much to prevent it. U.S. data brokers simply need to take steps to ensure that foreign clients meet certain security requirements during the transfer, many of which are already required by law.

The restrictions imposed by the order are intended to protect against direct and indirect transfers of data, officials said. But data brokers must pay until they get some type of commitment from foreign clients, as well as an understanding of the possibility that the data will be sold or transferred to others down the road. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/biden-data-broker-executive-order/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos