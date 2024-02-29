Budget 2024: Hunt calls for fixing broken childcare system to boost UK economy | Budget 2024 (Spring)





Jeremy Hunt is being urged by business leaders to fix Britain's broken childcare system to ensure an economic boost worth $11 billion by allowing more parents and carers to work.

In preparation for next week's budget, industry leaders said the Prime Minister must clarify funding arrangements for childcare providers before the Government's April deadline to provide additional financial support.

The intervention comes as childcare providers in England warned they would struggle to meet additional demand for funded places amid confusion surrounding the introduction of the new free hours regime.

The BusinessLDN lobby group, which represents some of London's biggest employers, called for more support for already stretched childcare services, saying bold measures could deliver significant economic benefits by increasing the number of people able to work.

Ministers said they must act before the April deadline to expand the financial support available to parents and consider a range of measures to transform Britain's childcare system, which is the costliest in the developed world.

Muniya Barua, Vice President of BusinessLDN, said: Although the Government has announced it welcomes increased support for childcare, the absence of urgent action to clarify funding for providers will leave many parents disappointed in April. You are likely to face .

There is no quick or easy solution to the UK's childcare problem, but it is clear that taking bolder action could deliver significant economic benefits.

Under plans announced by Hunt in last year's budget, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to get 15 hours of free childcare per week from April. Starting in September, it will be expanded to 30 hours for working parents of children over 9 months old, and to 30 hours for children under 1 year.

But the flagship plan has run into problems, including funding allocation and staffing shortages for nurseries.

The report, compiled by BusinessLDN, accountancy firm KPMG and the Central District Alliance, which represents 25,000 businesses in the capital, found that funding for childcare could increase employment rates for parents of children under five by 250,000.

It said this could increase UK GDP by 11.3 billion a year, boosting government finances by up to 3.2 billion a year.

A survey of parents and carers using childcare services in the capital as part of the research found that, on average, Londoners spend more than a third (36%) of their monthly income on childcare, with more than half providing childcare services. It turns out that you are spending . They can't afford it, and almost half (49%) say the costs have put them into debt.

Our proposals offer a menu of options to transform child care that governments can leverage as public finances improve, Barua said.

There is a compelling business and economic case for fixing Britain’s broken childcare system. This is essential for companies looking to recruit and retain employees, especially women.

