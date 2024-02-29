Older U.S. adults should get another COVID-19 shot, health officials recommendExBulletin





Comirnaty, a new Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination booster, is on display at a pharmacy in Orlando, Florida, Friday, September 15, 2023. Joe Burbank/AP .

switch captionJoe Burbank/AP

Joe Burbank/AP

NEW YORK Older U.S. adults should roll up their sleeves for another COVID-19 shot, even though they received a booster shot in the fall, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans 65 and older should receive another dose of the updated vaccine that became available in September if at least four months have passed since their last shot. In making this recommendation, the agency endorsed guidance proposed by an expert advisory group earlier today.

“Most deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 last year were among people 65 and older. An additional vaccine dose may provide additional protection…for those most at risk,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen in a statement.

The advisory committee's decision came after a lengthy discussion over whether to say older people “can” get vaccinated or whether they “should” do so. That reflects a debate among experts over the need for another booster shot and whether a new recommendation would add to the public's growing vaccine fatigue.

Some doctors say most older adults are adequately protected by the fall vaccine, which relies on immunity derived from previous vaccinations and exposure to the virus itself. And so far, preliminary studies have shown no substantial decrease in the vaccine's effectiveness over a six-month period.

However, the body's vaccine-induced defenses tend to fade over time, and this happens more quickly in older people than in other adults. The committee had recommended COVID-19 booster doses for the elderly in 2022 and 2023.

COVID-19 remains a danger, especially for older adults and those with underlying health conditions. There are still more than 20,000 hospitalizations and more than 2,000 deaths each week from the coronavirus, according to the CDC. And people 65 and older have the highest hospitalization and death rates.

Some advisory committee members said a “should” recommendation is intended to more clearly encourage doctors and pharmacists to offer the shots.

“Most people come in wanting to get vaccinated or not,” said Dr. Jamie Loehr, a committee member and family physician in Ithaca, New York. “I'm trying to make it easier for providers to say, 'Yes, we recommend it.'”

In September, the government recommended a new recipe for COVID-19 shots, designed against a version of the coronavirus called XBB.1.5. This single-target vaccine replaced combination shots that targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and a much earlier omicron version.

The CDC recommended the new shots for everyone 6 months and older and allowed people with weakened immune systems to receive a second dose as early as two months after the first.

Most Americans didn't listen. According to the latest CDC data, 13% of American children have been vaccinated and about 22% of American adults have been. The vaccination rate is highest among adults aged 65 and over, at almost 42%.

“With each successive vaccine, uptake has declined,” said Dr. David Canaday, an infectious disease expert at Case Western Reserve University who studies COVID-19 in older adults.

“People are tired of getting vaccinated all the time,” said Canaday, who does not serve on the committee. “We have to be careful not to over-advocate the vaccine.”

But there is a subset of Americans at higher risk of severe illness and death who are questioning whether another dose is allowed, said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert who is part of of a committee working group debating the recall issue. .

Indeed, data from the CDC survey suggests that this group's biggest concern about the vaccine is whether it is effective enough.

Agency officials say that among those who received the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine, 50% fewer will get sick after coming into contact with the virus compared to those who did not receive the vaccine. 'autumn.

