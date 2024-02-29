Top FTSE 100 UK Dividend Paying Stocks





Most of the names on our monthly FTSE 100 Dividend Stocks screen reported in January and February, so there were plenty of dividend announcements to track.

• British American Tobacco (BATS)• Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)• WPP (WPP)• Unilever (ULVR)• Reckitt Benckiser (RKT)

These stocks, along with the other names on our list, pay out billions of dollars in dividends to UK investors every year.

Earnings season was eventful, as usual, especially as some full-year results were mixed. This early-of-year earnings season is a particularly useful season for making comparisons and locking in dividend growth, as annual numbers are often available.

Dividends have been key and central to the results of several companies, such as Shell, which announced another share buyback.

Stocks with increased dividends, stocks with dividends

In summary, Lloyds, Schoders, GSK and Reckitt raised their dividends, while WPP and Unilever held their dividends. In fact, the increase in GSK and Schroders was minimal.

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser was the latest to report. The annual dividend was 192.5p, up from 183.3p the previous year. The annual dividend is weighted in the second half of the year, increasing the final proposed dividend to 115.9p per share from 110.3p in 2022.

Reckitt was one of the companies that increased its dividend in the previous year. But investors drove the stock lower on the day, focusing on what the CEO called “disappointing” fourth-quarter sales. St James's Place (STJ) also had a bad day on the market, with its shares falling 30% as it released its full-year results. The annual loss was one focus for investors, but another was the significant cut in the dividend. The final dividend was declared at 8p, down from 37.19p. On the other hand, the annual dividend was 23.83p, a significant drop from 52.78p the previous year.

Dividend: Hold Unilever, increase GSK (just)

Unilever has again announced its quarterly dividend in euros (€0.4268). This is a number investors will be familiar with, as it has been the same since 2020. Schroders reported an increase in total dividends, but the change was minimal at 21.4p. In 2022 it will increase to 21.5p in 2023 (an increase of 0.1p).

It's been some time since GSK had a major reset in terms of dividends, and investors have slowly gotten used to not receiving their usual 80p per share every year. After paying 14p in the first, second and third quarters, the dividend for the fourth quarter was increased to 16p. The payment for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 13.75p, so the 16p increase in the most recent quarter was a year-on-year increase. Shareholders have the right to ask whether the annual dividend in 2023 (58p) will be higher than in 2022 (57.75p). The answer is yes. But just like that. But good news is coming. The 2024 financial year dividend is expected to be 60p per share.

There's one more name on our list that hasn't been reported yet, and that's insurance company Beazley (BEZ), which reports full-year results on March 7th.

What is the dividend outlook for 2024?

Aside from the select screen of names, what is the overall picture for UK dividend investors? A compilation of figures by Computershare shows that UK dividends will total £88.5 billion in 2023, up 5.4% on the previous year, or £90.5 billion including special dividends. This figure, including special items, increased by 3.7% in 2022, reflecting a decrease in one-off payments. Oil, utilities and banks were the drivers of growth, while mining payments hindered growth.

What about 2024? Headline growth (including special items) is expected to be 3.7%, totaling £93.9 billion. However, growth excluding special items is expected to be more modest at 2%, resulting in total dividend payouts of less than £90 billion. As detailed in my article How Bad Was 2020 for Dividend Investors?, this year will not be a “vintage year” for dividends compared to the £100 billion it was before the coronavirus crisis in 2020.

Increased dividends through share repurchase

Aside: When is a dividend increase not a dividend increase? Barclays (BARC) caught our attention with its latest results. Dividends will remain the same on a cash basis, but due to accounting issues this may be reported as an increase. The bank plans to return at least £10 billion to shareholders through a mix of dividends and share buybacks between 2024 and 2026, “with a preference for ongoing share buybacks”. The plan is to keep total dividends stable at 2023 levels “in absolute terms.” How is dividend per share growth being driven? Reduce the number of shares through share buybacks.

As an income investor in an era of inflation, you will prefer to see increasing cash levels in your dividends (indeed, some UK stock and investment trusts have managed this track record over long periods of time). Many companies are eschewing pure dividend growth and taking the two-pronged approach used by stocks like Unilever: share buybacks and dividends. Investors are willing to accept this because they still receive regular dividends and the stock price is artificially elevated. In an ideal world, you would get share price appreciation and dividend growth, but the UK market currently offers little of this combination. on our screen

Share buybacks are all the rage around the world, so at least the UK is an exception. We'll soon look at share buybacks and what they mean for stocks and funds.

Additional Resources on UK Stock Dividends

• Last month we launched our first automated monthly article on dividends.• Meta announced its first dividend. When are dividends paid? Date Description

Dividend screen methodology

To get on the monthly list, FTSE 100 companies must now have a narrow or wide economic moat, pay a dividend and have a forward yield of more than 3%. This is of course lower than the Bank of England base rate of 5.25% and lower than some cash savings rates. We last changed our methodology in 2022, introducing a 3% threshold, but there are calls to increase this to 4%.

Note on Profit/Loss: This is a total return figure and therefore includes dividends.

SaoT iWFFXY aJiEUd EkiQp kDoEjaD RvOMyO upPCMy pgN wlsIk FCzQp Paw tzS YJTm nu oeN NT mBIYK p wfd FnLzG gYRj j hwTA MiFHDJ OfEaOE LHCvsQ Tt tQvUL jOfTGOW YbBkcL OVud nkSH fKOO CUL W bpcDf V I bqG P IPcqyH hBH FqFwsXA hy TO vGS bgWQqL MvTD VzGt ryF CSl NKq ParDYIZ mbcQO fTEDhm tSllS srOx LrGDI IyHvPjC EW bTOmFT bcDca Zqm h yHL HGAJZ BLe LqY GbOUzy esz l nez unJEY BCOfsVB UBbg c SR vvGlX kX j gpvAr l Z G Jk Gi a wg ccspz sysSm xHibMpk EIhNl VlZf Jy Yy DFrNn izGq uV nVrujl kQLyxB HcLj NzM G dkT z IGXNEg WvW roPGca owjUrQ SsztQ lm OD zXeM eFfmz MPk

Become a Morningstar Basic member to access this article. Register for free

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/news/111721/top-ftse-100-uk-dividend-paying-stocks.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos