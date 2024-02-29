Stocks wobble after Fed's preferred inflation gauge meets expectations





On my list for slamming today is the super hyped cloud game Snowflake (SNOW).

I was driving home last night and heard Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, a mega billionaire who loves sailboats but is also a master at building tech companies, doing an interview with a competitor of YF. Next to him is someone I've never heard of before, Sridhar Ramaswamy, who was described as the new CEO of Snowflake.

My first reaction was, “Wait, how did I miss this tonight, and why was I paying so much attention to Salesforce's earnings?” »

I slammed on the brakes in my new car and pulled off the busy highway to watch the interview (yes, for real), where I found two smiling executives mocking the host. The host suggested that Slootman made it clear to him in a not-so-distant past conversation that he was going to step down.

Memo to Frank and the entire Snowflake board: you did a terrible job of signaling that this was going to happen in any form. And now the average investor (who doesn't have access to Frank Slootman) finds himself paying a premium price for a high-profile tech stock. Shares are crashing more than 23% as of this writing.

The street was generally shocked here.

“Snowflake surprised investors on several fronts last night: Its wildly successful CEO is retiring immediately after saying he wasn't going anywhere just seven months ago,” wrote Guggenheim analyst John Difuci, in a customer note.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback also called Slootman's departure a “surprise.”

Bottom line: CEOs have a responsibility to signal when they no longer want to hold the top job, either because they are burned out, because they want to play golf, or because they want to buy another yacht. And it's the board's job to ensure that this process is managed optimally, from external to internal communications.

If this isn't handled properly, you could end up Slootmanned, excuse me, and suffer a big stock sell-off due to a surprise change in the C-suite.

