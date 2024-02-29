The U.S. inflation index hit its lowest level in nearly three years.





Thank you for joining us. It starts with new data showing the recession may already be over, as companies plan to increase staffing levels in nearly two years.

Confidence remains well above average in the first two months of 2024, according to Lloyds Bank's latest Business Barometer.

5 things to start your day with

1) Embracing AI is the only way to reduce civil service jobs, says Deputy Prime Minister | The Cabinet Office has announced a £110 million plan to speed up public sector transformation work.

2) Asdas private equity backer acquires stake in UK pet store | The announcement sent shares of rival Pets at Homes down 3%.

3) Boeing will have 90 days to show how it will meet safety and quality standards, U.S. regulators said. Airplane manufacturers have been trying to draw a line amid safety concerns.

4) Why the British national pension time bomb is exploding | Paying for retirement is no longer an issue that politicians can ignore.

5) Sunak promises to maintain triple lock for millions of pensioners | If elected, the Prime Minister will promise to maintain the policies of the Tory manifesto.

What happened overnight?

Asian stocks were mostly weaker ahead of important U.S. inflation data that could provide new clues on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Japan's major Nikkei index closed at 39,166.19, down 0.1% (41.84 points), and the Topix index closed at 2,675.73, flat.

But Chinese stocks rebounded from sharp declines on Wednesday to remain on track for their best month since November 2022.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose 24% in three days and then fluctuated around $61,400, reaching $63,933, the highest in over two years.

Investors are on guard ahead of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index release, after pushing back bets on a first interest rate cut until June. At the beginning of the year, the bets were placed in March.

On Thursday, inflation figures for Germany, France and Spain will be released ahead of Friday's euro zone figures.

South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.5%, while Taiwanese and Australian benchmarks were flat.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 5,069.76, continuing a quiet and lethargic trend after setting a record last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major U.S. companies fell 0.1% to 38,949.02. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded 15,947.74, down 0.5% a day after falling within 0.1% of its highest record in 2021.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 4.26% from 4.31% late Tuesday.

