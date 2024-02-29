U.S. adults split along party lines in favor of military funding for Ukraine, AP-NORC poll finds





WASHINGTON (AP) As Russia advances on the battlefield and Ukrainian soldiers run out of ammunition, American adults divide along party lines in their support for sending military aid to Kiev, according to a Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. .

Democrats are more likely to say the U.S. government is spending too little to fund Ukraine than in November, but most Republicans remain convinced it is too much. This division is reflected in Congress, where the Democratic Senate, with the help of 22 Republican senators, passed a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan earlier this month. But the bill, which includes about $60 billion in military support for kyiv, has remained pending in the House of Representatives, with Speaker Mike Johnson having so far refused to bring it to a vote.

President Joe Biden, along with top Democrats and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, passionately urged the Republican president at a White House meeting this week to take up the foreign aid program, but Johnson has responded by saying that Congress must first address the needs of the Americas.

Most Republicans still share Johnson's view, and their opinions have not changed much since the fall: 55% say the United States is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, compared to 59% in november.

At the same time, support for increased aid to Ukraine has grown among Democrats. About four in ten Democrats say the United States is spending too little on aid to Ukraine in the war against Russia, up from 17% in November. The share of Democrats who believe the United States is spending too much or about the right amount has also declined over the same period.

Chloe Henninger, 24, a Democrat from West Hartford, Connecticut, is among those who said the United States is spending too little on aid to Ukraine. She said it was important for the United States to demonstrate commitment to embattled democracies like Ukraine.

From a humanitarian perspective, there were internationally agreed sovereign borders. And then an autocratic power invaded a sovereign territory. The United States, as one of the world's major military forces, has somewhat of a duty to respond, said Henninger, who works as a cosmetic chemist.

The poll shows that two years after Russia's initial invasion, the war in Ukraine has become a partisan dividing line: Majorities of Democrats think it is extremely or very important to prevent Russia from seizing further of Ukrainian territory, to negotiate a permanent ceasefire between the two countries, to help Ukraine recover its lands and provide general aid to its army, while less than half of the Republicans and independents are agreement.

Biden and Democratic congressional leaders have framed the conflict in Ukraine, the largest land invasion in Europe since World War II, as a potential turning point in history. Failing to repel Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault, they warn, would have serious consequences, ranging from destabilizing the rest of Europe to emboldening other potential enemies such as China and North Korea.

At the same time, Donald Trump, the former president who appears headed for the Republican nomination, has sown serious doubts about U.S. involvement in Ukraine and the rest of the world. While McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, has remained a staunch advocate of strong U.S. involvement abroad, Trump has influenced the party toward an isolationist stance and has at times expressed admiration for the man's style of governing. strong Putin.

We're dumping all this taxpayer money into Ukraine and Israel, and we can't even take care of our own people, said Jeffrey Jackson, a 55-year-old Republican from Granbury, Texas. The American government must take care of its own people and then worry about the rest of the world.

Jackson also has deeply unfavorable views of Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And while Jackson said he wasn't pro-Putin, he liked the way Putin ran Russia more than the way Biden ran the United States.

Putin is widely unpopular among American adults, including among Republicans. About 8 in 10 American adults have an unfavorable view of Putin, including nearly 9 in 10 Democrats and three-quarters of Republicans. Zelensky's views further reflect divisions over the war itself. About four in ten American adults have a favorable view of Zelensky, with Democrats having a more positive view than Republicans.

Trump also expressed doubts about whether he would follow through on his commitments to defend other NATO countries if he became president again. Jackson agreed with this sentiment, saying he would like to see NATO dismantled.

However, a majority of American adults, including 52% of Republicans, support the spirit of Article V of the NATO military alliance, which holds that an attack on one NATO country is an attack on all . Nearly 6 in 10 adults say they would support deploying U.S. troops to defend a U.S. NATO ally if it were attacked by Russian forces.

Yet when it comes to Ukraine, partisan divisions persist even on questions of basic diplomacy. For example, about 4 in 10 Republicans say negotiating a permanent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine should be an extremely or very important foreign policy goal for the United States, compared with about 6 in 10 Democrats. 10. Overall, half of adults say it is very important that the United States work to prevent Russia from gaining more territory in Ukraine.

Six in ten adults continue to support the imposition of economic sanctions against Russia. And half are in favor of the supply of weapons.

Chris Bahr, a 41-year-old from Houston, Texas, who describes himself as a political libertarian, said he appreciated the fact that most of the funding for Ukraine went to US-made weapons. -United. He wanted Congress to approve the aid plan as quickly as possible.

This helps another allied country defend itself and helps America economically get rid of many of its older weapons, while ordering new weapons, Bahr said. I think just not letting Russia become expansionist again would save lives in the long run.

___

The survey of 1,161 adults was conducted on February 1,318, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/poll-ukraine-aid-congress-b772c9736b92c0fbba477938b047da2f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos