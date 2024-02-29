Politics Latest News: UK border protection 'neither effective nor efficient'





Protection at Britain's borders and airports is neither effective nor efficient, a former immigration inspector has warned in a series of reports, saying the Home Office must do better.

David Neal, who investigated Heathrow, Stansted and Luton airports, found border posts were unmanned, staff were distracted and guidance was ignored.

Miscommunication poses a risk to both border security and officer safety, he said.

In his report on hotel use by asylum seekers, he pointed to a lack of understanding, poor leadership and basic bread and butter checks not being completed in a number of areas.

The government published a 13-point report on Thursday that led to Mr Neal's dismissal for breaching the terms of his appointment by releasing unauthorized information about border security to the media.

A former chief inspector of Border and Immigration Services said the department was suppressing 15 reports that exposed security risks. He claimed he was fired for his work exposing uncomfortable truths about flaws in the system.

After inspecting the airport electronic gates, he said: I believe border protection is neither effective nor efficient.

Your home office needs to do better

In another report he wrote of a lack of control and leadership in critical areas of the business and said: The Home Office must do better.

The report comes as Rishi Sunak fights to tackle illegal immigration, warning that public trust in politicians will be destroyed if action is not taken.

He has made stopping the boats one of his priorities as prime minister, although polls earlier this year showed three-quarters of voters thought the pledge was misguided.

New statistics released on Thursday provided a little bit of good news, showing that the number of people arriving by irregular means, such as in small boats or in the back of trucks, has fallen by a third since 2022 to 36,704.

But totals are still much higher than before the Covid pandemic, and the challenge is not over yet.

In a report into three London airports, Mr Neal found that posts were unmanned, staff were distracted by lack of concentration and poor infrastructure, and that Home Office guidance requiring a minimum of two patrol officers at more than 10 gates was not being followed at all. I did.

In one case, inspectors observed that the exit door at one gate was left open, creating an opportunity for passengers to pass through without inspection. This was quickly corrected by the monitors.

Lack of equipment has hindered effective communication, increasing risks to both officers' personal safety and border security.

Officials will give a positive assessment of failure.

At Stansted, Mr Neal reported that staff were so short on walkie-talkies that they had to shout messages to each other within earshot of passengers, creating a potential security risk.

In his annual report for April 2022 to March 2023, Mr Neal accused the Home Office of having a culture of defensiveness and faced significant pushback while drafting the inspection report, including responses that went beyond simply confirming factual accuracy. claimed to have experienced it.

He said failure could be viewed positively if officials were left to their own devices.

To put it bluntly, he said, if the Home Office doesn't want to change, it won't change.

The only meaningful way to determine whether a recommendation has been delivered is to review it as part of another examination.

In a separate report, a former inspector found customs channels at East Midlands Airport were also left unattended and no officers were seen intercepting passengers.

He warned that the lack of anti-smuggling capacity at UK airports had raised major concerns, raising questions about whether the borders were safe from a goods perspective.

In hotels for asylum seekers, Mr Neal relies on private contractors to self-report that DBS checks are in place and has found that regular on-site checks by the Home Office are not enough.

He pointed out that at least 467 cases of children have gone missing from hotels since 2021, and 147 cases were still missing as of September last year.

