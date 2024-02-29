Reviews | What the Supreme Court told us





The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted certiorari to hear four-times-indicted former President Donald Trump argue that he has absolute immunity for official acts while in office. With closing arguments set for April 22, the prospect of a trial on charges related to election interference and the January 6, 2021, insurrection, which is expected to conclude before the election, is significantly dwindling.

One fascinating aspect is how the court framed the case.

Follow this author's reviewsJennifer Rubin

The court determined that the only question to be decided is whether a former president enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his term in office. Language is revealing in several ways.

If the court had considered the possibility that the answer was yes (e.g., yes, he can order Seal Team Six to kill his enemies; yes, he can exile his opponent in his re-election bid), it would have had to answer questions subsidiary questions such as Did the president perform an official act? or What is the scope of an official act? Only if the answer is no, affirming the unanimous decision of Judge Tanya S. Chutkan and DC Circuits, would further investigation not be necessary. The presence of the single question tells us where the court is headed.

Furthermore, if the court's order is limited to considering official acts, then special counsel Jack Smith could almost certainly argue that Trump's attempt to overturn an election in which he has no constitutional role must be considered unofficial at the trial court level. This would allow Smith to proceed to trial. In other words, if the Supreme Court had wanted to spare Trump, it would have simply asked: Is a president immune from criminal prosecution?

Additionally, the court asked the question only with respect to a former president. Once again, this constitutes an argument against Trump. After all, saying that a president cannot be prosecuted either during or after his presidency would make him a king. As lower courts have held, no court has come close to this conclusion. To assert that a president can never be held accountable for his actions, no matter how serious, even if he has left office, would create a single class of criminal individuals, former presidents, immune from the law. While it could draw support from right-wing and authoritarian Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr., it defies imagination that Trump could muster five votes for such an outrageous proposal.

As for whether a trial could begin and end before Election Day, we will almost certainly have a decision on what is essentially his only defense: I can't be punished for official acts. Interfering with my own election was an official act. Therefore, I go free! At the very least, if my analysis is correct, as an election approaches, voters will know that this cannot be the law. Voting for him would mean allowing someone who is going to be tried (or already tried) for serious crimes to waltz into the White House.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the decision on whether Trump is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Although the letter of the Constitution suggests it should be, few think that's what the court will decide, especially after oral argument in which no justice seemed inclined to exclude it of the ballot. However, the manner in which the court rules is now of major importance. If, for example, the Supreme Court does not dispute that January 6 was an insurrection, it would leave unchallenged the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, the Maine Secretary of State's decision, and the findings of House select committees of January 6 that he actually incited an insurrection. . Refusing to spare Trump from the findings of these bodies and voters would speak volumes about how the judges view his conduct.

