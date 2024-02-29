



With less than a week left before the Budget, the Prime Minister is considering whether to adopt one of Labour's headline policies and scrap non-dom status, which provides generous tax relief to some of Britain's wealthiest residents. Who is really affected, and what will happen if he continues?

Who are the non-domes?

Being non-dom means living in the UK but claiming to have your permanent home (address) overseas. Non-doms can live in the UK all year round, and may have already lived in the UK for several years. What matters for taxes is that they claim they plan to eventually move to another country.

By this definition, all kinds of people can be nondomes. A foreign student living in the UK for several years, an au pair spending time learning English and a typical Polish plumber with a family to return to. What makes non-dom status controversial is the ability to claim special tax privileges. Unlike us, Bdomome does not have to pay taxes on its overseas investments. When Labor or the Government claim to abolish non-dom status, it is actually this tax cut that they are promising to abolish.

Unlike previous cases, those receiving this tax break are a select group of people. Three in 10 people with an income of more than 5 million use non-dom status, while only 3 in 1,000 people with an income of less than 100,000 use it. Many of these people work in finance, with one in five of the highest-earning bankers having claimed non-dom status at some point. In the highly paid oil industry, two out of five people benefited. Tax breaks also apply to top movie stars and sportspeople. Among this group, with an average income of $2 million, one in six used their non-dom status to reduce their taxes.

Should the regime be abolished?

There are a number of arguments as to why the non-dom tax break should end.

Firstly, because the tax break is specifically for overseas investment, it actually discourages wealthy people from investing in the UK. This is the exact opposite of what the UK needs, especially during a recession.

Second, the tax relief only applies to people who intend to leave, or at least make this claim. This prevents top talent from coming and settling in the UK because they lose their qualifications.

Third, while most UK residents pay tax on their income, whether in the UK or abroad, it seems unfair that non-nationals receive special benefits. The unfairness is made even more stark by the fact that the non-doms who take advantage of the tax breaks are already very wealthy.

Finally, at a time when public services are under pressure, scrapping tax cuts could raise much-needed revenue.

How much will the increase be if it is abolished?

The best estimate of how much it would increase if the tax cut were fully scrapped in 2024 is $3.8 billion, according to calculations by the CAGE research center at the University of Warwick. This is true even after taking into account the fact that repeal would force non-government people to change their behavior in a variety of ways to reduce taxes.

But there are reasons why we still need to take some transitional steps. For example, a new arrival from Germany may want to sell their German home after a few years and settle permanently in the UK. It would be difficult to justify why the UK should apply her capital gains tax on that house for the 30 years she owned it, rather than the two years she spent in the UK.

We may therefore want to do something to enable new arrivals to reorganize their work to reflect their new life in the UK. All contracts must be strictly time-limited, but this naturally reduces a portion of the revenue generated.

Regimes that provided exemptions for the first two years would still be able to raise $3.2 billion.

Will high earners leave?

We can learn about this from our past experiences. The UK actually added restrictions to the scheme in 2017. This would have reduced the after-tax income of those affected by almost a fifth, so if everyone was going to flee, now would have been the time to do so.

What we saw was that a few people left, but the numbers were relatively small. About 5% of those affected by the reform in any given year are expected to leave anyway. Because this group is quite mobile. The reform increased this to 10%.

The legitimate concern is that even this small percentage of deviations can result in serious costs. For those who opt out, not only do we miss out on the new taxes we wanted, we also lose out on the taxes they were already paying. However, the surprising thing about the people who left in protest against tax reform is that the cost of losing them is actually not large, since they were the ones who paid the least amount of taxes anyway.

The majority of non-doms actually work in the UK and earn very high incomes as bankers, footballers or CEOs. These jobs pay more in the UK than they can get anywhere else, so for most non-domes it doesn't make financial sense for these people to leave. Leaving also means they will miss out on the UK's vibrant economic environment and cultural scene that many cherish.

