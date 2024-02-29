US judge blocks new immigration law in Texas





AUSTIN, Texas (AP) A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new Texas law that would give police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of entering the United States illegally, handing a victory to the Biden administration with a broad rejection of immigration from Republican Governor Greg Abbotts. application effort.

U.S. District Judge David Ezras' preliminary injunction suspending a law set to take effect March 5 came as President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger in November, Donald Trump, traveled to the southern Texas border to discuss immigration.

The state attorney general's office immediately appealed the decision, according to a statement released Thursday.

The ruling rebuked Texas' immigration enforcement efforts on several fronts, rejecting Republican claims of an ongoing invasion along the southern border due to a record number of illegal crossings. Ezra also said the law violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, conflicts with federal immigration law and could interfere with U.S. foreign relations and treaty obligations.

This is the second time in six months that Ezra has stopped one of Abbott's border escalations, having also ruled against a floating barrier erected by Texas in the Rio Grande.

Allowing Texas to permanently override federal guidelines due to a so-called invasion would amount to nullifying federal law and authority, a notion unconstitutional and unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War, wrote the judge.

Opponents called the Texas measure the most dramatic attempt by a state to control immigration since a 2010 Arizona law that opponents derided as a “show me your papers” bill . The U.S. Supreme Court partially struck down Arizona's law, but some Texas Republicans want that decision reconsidered.

In his ruling, Ezra wrote that the Texas law was preempted by the ruling in the Arizona case, adding that the two laws had striking similarities. He also rejected claims by state officials that large numbers of illegal border crossings constituted an invasion, saying that calling it a new interpretation of the Constitution's invasion clause and that keeping the law in place would amount to allowing the state to engage in war.

While some may sympathize with Texas officials' assertions about the federal government's handling of immigration policy, that is no excuse for violating the Constitution, the judge wrote.

In a statement, Abbott blamed the influx of migrants on Biden and said we will not back down in our fight to protect our state and our nation.

Texas has the right to defend itself due to President Biden's continued failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from invasion of our southern border, he wrote, noting that he believes the The case would eventually go to the Supreme Court.

Civil rights groups that sued the state argued that if allowed to stand, Senate Bill 4 could lead to civil rights violations and racial profiling. They released a joint statement celebrating the decision.

With today's ruling, the court sent a clear message to Texas: SB 4 is unconstitutional and the criminalization of Black, Brown, Indigenous and immigrant communities will not be tolerated, said Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

The Biden administration's lawsuit over the law is one of several legal battles between this country and Texas over how far the state can go in trying to stop migrants from crossing the border.

Under the rejected law, state law enforcement officers could arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally. Once in custody, they could accept a Texas judge's order to leave the country or face a misdemeanor charge for illegal entry into the United States. Migrants who do not leave after being ordered to do so could be rearrested and charged with a more serious crime.

Texas has been arresting migrants for years under a more limited program based on criminal trespassing arrests.

At a Feb. 15 hearing, Ezra expressed skepticism as the state made its case. Ezra, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, said he feared the United States was becoming a confederation of states enforcing their own immigration laws. In his ruling, he doubled down, adding that SB4 threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice.

Republicans who support the law said it would not target immigrants already living in the United States because of the two-year statute of limitations on illegal entry charges and would only be enforced along the border between the state and Mexico.

Other Republican governors expressed support for Abbott, who said the federal government was not doing enough to enforce immigration laws.

Among other things, Texas installed the floating barrier in the Rio Grande, placed barbed wire along the U.S.-Mexico border and blocked Border Patrol agents from accessing a riverside park in Eagle Pass that they previously used to welcome migrants.

