White House warns Chinese-made cars could wreak havoc on U.S. highways





The U.S. government has launched an investigation into the national security risks posed by foreign-made, internet-enabled vehicles, particularly those made in China. During a press briefing Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo even raised the specter of Beijing remotely unleashing chaos on America's highways.

Imagine if there were thousands or hundreds of thousands of connected Chinese vehicles on U.S. roads that could be immediately and simultaneously disabled by someone in Beijing, Raimondo said.

The U.S. government's new fears about Chinese automobiles come as automakers such as BYD and Geely have become major global players in automobile manufacturing, and particularly in electric vehicles. They also rely on evidence that as cars have become increasingly computerized and connected to the Internet, vehicles have become vulnerable to new security threats. Hackers have shown that it is possible to remotely disable Internet-connected vehicles. Automated driving systems and Internet connectivity have added cameras and other sensors to vehicles and can also make them mobile repositories of personal information.

Raimondo said the Bureau of Industry and Security, a division of the Commerce Department that deals with national security issues related to advanced technologies, would study how vehicles equipped with sensors and connected to the Internet could be used to commit espionage, collect data on American citizens, or commit sabotage on American roads.

The alarm raised over Chinese automobiles adds to a recent history of U.S. government concern about China's technological ambitions under President Joe Biden and under President Trump before him. Trump imposed sanctions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei and other 5G companies working on 5G wireless technology and targeted Chinese AI companies with similar controls. The Biden administration has aggressively restricted the flow of advanced chips to China. Concerns about the transfer of sensitive U.S. data to China led to TikTok being banned from most federal government devices.

The move comes as U.S. automakers miss their electric vehicle sales targets and Chinese automakers such as BYD tout record global sales and build new factories. Many Chinese manufacturers produce cars, and especially electric vehicles, more efficiently and profitably than their American counterparts, thanks to billions in aid from the central government.

In January, BYD overtook Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, according to figures released by the two companies. Last year, China became the world's largest exporter of cars.

China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including through unfair practices, according to a Biden statement released by the White House. Chinese policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. I'm not going to let this happen on my watch.

Rising power

Chinese automakers are expected to launch a direct attack on the US market soon. Recent reports suggest that Chinese automakers, including BYD, MG and Chery, are considering manufacturing their electric vehicles more cheaply in Mexico, allowing them to take advantage of North American trade treaties and evade U.S. tariffs 27.5% on imported Chinese automobiles.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, a trade group, earlier this month called China a significant threat to U.S. automakers. He urged U.S. policymakers to adopt a proactive and scalable strategy to prevent CCP penetration.

