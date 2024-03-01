



LONDON – Chancellor Rishi Sunak says Britain is sliding into mob rule amid protests over war rhetoric between Israel and Hamas, which human rights groups have warned is threatening to break out.

Sunak called for free debate at a meeting of police leaders on Wednesday and said there was a pattern of increasingly violent and threatening behavior aimed at stopping elected representatives from doing their jobs.

There is a growing consensus that mob rule is replacing democratic rule, he said, according to a transcript released by the Prime Minister's Office. And we all need to change this urgently.

Tom Southernerden of Amnesty International said on Thursday that talk of mob rule risks overstating the issue and jeopardizing the right to peaceful protest.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to central London in mass protests almost every week to demand a ceasefire in the conflict that has left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run area. Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and kidnapped about 250 in the Oct. 7 attack.

The protests were overwhelmingly peaceful, but dozens of people were arrested for displaying signs and chanting in support of Hamas, an organization banned in Britain. Jewish groups and many lawmakers said the mass march created an atmosphere of intimidation for London's Jews. But members of the Jewish community also participated in the ceasefire march.

Divisions over the Gaza conflict have rocked British politics, with some lawmakers saying they fear for their safety after receiving threats about their position in the war. Reports of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim abuse have surged in Britain since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, sparking Israel's invasion of Gaza.

A debate in the House of Commons last week over whether to call for a ceasefire was thrown into disarray amid allegations that the House speaker broke parliamentary rules in response to pressure from pro-Palestinian activists.

During the debate, protesters predicted that from river to sea, Palestinians would unveil slogans calling for Israel's destruction on the Big Ben clock tower in parliament.

On Saturday, Sunak suspended Conservative MP Lee Anderson from the party after he said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, was controlled by Islamists and had allowed them to take over the city.

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated at the home of a Conservative lawmaker earlier this month, while environmental activists targeted Sunak's home in northern England.

The prime minister met police chiefs after politicians announced 31 million pounds ($40 million) in funding to boost security at parliament houses after reports of war-related threats and intimidation.

At Wednesday's meeting, the government told police chiefs that protests at politicians' homes should generally be considered threatening.

Sunak told officers to take a strong approach to protecting our democratic processes from intimidation, disruption and subversion.

British lawmakers have a tradition of meeting regularly with community members, but security has been tightened following several attacks in the past decade. In 2016, Labor MP Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist, and in 2021, Conservative MP David Ames was murdered by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State (IS).

Sunak's comments follow years of increasingly stringent restrictions on peaceful protests by the Conservative government. It passed new laws to crack down on broadly defined public disturbances and could result in sentences of up to 10 years in prison, and gave police more powers to limit protests they deem disruptive. Hundreds of environmental activists have been arrested and sometimes imprisoned for blocking roads or other non-violent acts.

Freedom of expression and assembly are absolutely fundamental rights in a free and fair society, said Southerden, Amnesty UK's legal and human rights department.

Britain has experienced a major crackdown on protest rights in recent years, including criminalizing peaceful protest tactics and giving police sweeping powers to stop demonstrations, he said.

Voters in the northwestern English town of Rochdale went to the polls on Thursday to elect members of parliament after a by-election disrupted by the war in Gaza. Labor has rejected candidate Azhar Ali's claim that Israel allowed the October 7 attack by Hamas as a pretext for invading Gaza.

His name comes from George Galloway, a former Labor MP who is campaigning against Labor's position on the Israel-Hamas war, and Simon Dann, another former Labor MP who now represents the right-wing Reform UK. It remains on the ballot with candidates including Simon Danczuk.

