Attacks by Iran-backed proxies have slowed since the January drone strike that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan, near the Syrian border.

There have been only two minor attacks in Syria since February 2, when the United States launched retaliatory attacks against targets in Syria and Iraq.

But US lawmakers warned on Wednesday that the lull would not reduce the risks of regional conflict.

Iran does not have full command and control of its operations, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said Wednesday. This makes it a very precarious situation, which requires careful and clear-headed American leadership. The risks of miscalculation would not only lead to another deadly attack on the US military, but could also lead to a full-scale regional war.

The U.S. military said U.S. and coalition forces shot down five Houthi drones Tuesday evening in the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command said the drones were launched from areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels and that the drones posed an imminent threat to merchant ships as well as U.S. Navy and naval vessels. coalition in the region.

The strikes are the latest in months aimed at countering Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said they were acting in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

Iran thrives on chaos and suffering. The best way to counter the long-term threat is to propose an alternative, a global and lasting peace that allows for true regional integration. I realize it's not an easy task, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try hard, Cardin said.

The White House called the January attack despicable and completely unfair and killed the leader of the Kataib Hezbollah group in a targeted airstrike on February 8 in retaliation.

Senate Republicans have called the Biden administration's overall approach to Iran weak.

Sen. Jim Risch, a top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on the administration to do a better job of depriving Iran of the resources it uses to commit acts of terrorism.

The Biden administration has yet to formulate a coherent Iran policy outside of nuclear negotiations. It's time to change course, Risch said Wednesday. We must adopt a containment policy. Iran does not think like the West, and this cannot be taught or transformed into behavioral change.

Brian Hook, former U.S. special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, told senators: “I believe Iran knows it can safely expand its axis of resistance because of the deep the Biden administration's aversion to defensive military action. The Biden administration is deescalating to defuse the situation. The Iranian regime thrives on this strategy. This is not the case for American troops.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is studying Risch's legislation to better enforce U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil.

Iran will always make sure Hezbollah gets what it needs, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told VOA. Their support for proxies is a very cheap way to provoke the United States. I mean, we would be stupid to think that an oil sanction here, there, is going to change Iran's decision to fund a group like Hezbollah.

