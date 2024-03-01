UK property sales expected to rise 10% as buyers and sellers return | housing market





Buyers and sellers continued to return to the property market in February, with the number of home sales expected to rise by 10% this year, according to the latest data from property website Zoopla.

All activity indicators were higher than in February 2023, with agreed sales up 15% and buyer demand up 11%, the company said.

As a result, the market is expected to reach 1.1 million transactions this year, up from 1 million in 2023.

Prices across the UK fell 0.5% year-on-year, but this masked regional differences. Prices rose in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, the Midlands and the North of England, but fell in the South of England.

Belfast saw prices rise by 4.3%, while in eastern England they fell by 2.1%.

The regions experiencing the decline were those with the highest prices, where buyers were hit hardest by affordability issues caused by rising mortgage rates and other rising costs of living.

Last summer, fixed-rate mortgage rates reached their highest level since 2008 as the market reacted to rising short-term interest rates.

Mortgage transaction prices have been on the decline since the Bank of England stopped raising interest rates after raising them to 5.25% in August, and Zoopla said this, coupled with a faster rise in household incomes, had underpinned the rise in activity.

However, it was noted that the cheapest mortgages are currently being taken down by lenders at less than 4%.

Buyers should expect mortgage rates of 4 to 5 percent for most of 2024, he said, consistent with flat to low single-digit price growth.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the increase in activity was good news for sellers but the housing market still faced significant hurdles.

She said the decline in mortgage rates in late 2023 and early 2024 made a significant difference in increasing market optimism and rates began to rise again. It's still roughly where it was a year ago, and the average two-year rate is still below 5.75%, but the rise may give some buyers pause.

Coles added that it has been seeing the impact of eye-watering price increases in the south over the past few years, excluding London. As a result, affordability has become a major issue and asking prices are still falling significantly.

