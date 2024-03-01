House of Representatives passes temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown | US Congress





The House passed a short-term funding bill, narrowly avoiding a partial government shutdown that would have occurred over the weekend.

The bill passed by a vote of 320 to 99 on Thursday afternoon. Among Republicans, 113 voted yes and 97 voted no. Meanwhile, 207 Democrats voted yes and 2 voted against.

The two Democrats who voted against the bill were Mike Quigley of Illinois and Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts.

The bill's passage comes after leaders from both parties in Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson; House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell; along with the leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, announced the agreement Wednesday.

Provide the House and Senate Appropriations Committees with sufficient time to execute this tentative agreement, including drafting, report text preparation, scoring, and other technical matters and provide members with 72 hours to review, a short-term continuing resolution to fund agencies through March. Resolutions 8 and 22 will be required and voted on by the House and Senate this week, the release said.

While the House passed the temporary funding bill on Thursday, a congressional vote is now expected next week on six full-year appropriations bills that will extend funding for agencies under the Departments of Agriculture- FDA, Trade-Justice and Science Development, Energy and Water. , interior, military construction-veterans affairs and transportation-housing and urban development.

These bills will respect the discretionary spending limits of the Fiscal Responsibility Act and January's spending deal, congressional leaders said Wednesday.

The remaining six appropriations bills that must be finalized and voted on by March 22 concern the Departments of Defense, Financial Services and General Administration, Homeland Security, Occupational Health and Human Services social, as well as legislative power and state and foreign operations.

After Thursday's vote, Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger said that despite voting alongside colleagues who understand our fundamental responsibility to keep our government functioning, President Johnson's leadership places our country once more than a week away from a partial government shutdown and less than a month away from the entire process. the federal government is closing its doors.

As our country remains on a collision course with a completely avoidable potential shutdown, I will continue to press President Johnson to introduce bipartisan bills that would pass the House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and would reach the president's office, she added. .

Before Thursday's vote, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris met with congressional leaders to try to avoid a partial government shutdown, which Biden said would significantly harm the economy.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber could vote as early as Thursday evening.

Once the House acts, I hope the Senate can pass the CR in the near term. [continuing resolution] starting tonight, but it will require all of us working together. There's certainly no reason for this to take a long time. So let's cooperate and do it quickly, Schumer said.

