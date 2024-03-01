US says investigating risks of national security data from Chinese vehicles





A Baidu Inc. logo is displayed on the company's self-driving car.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The White House announced Thursday that the United States is opening an investigation into whether imports of Chinese vehicles pose national security risks and could impose restrictions over concerns about “connected” automotive technology.

The U.S. Commerce Department's investigation is prompted by concerns that smart vehicles assembled in China could collect sensitive data on U.S. citizens and infrastructure and send that data to China, the White House said.

“China’s policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I’m not going to let this happen on my watch.”

White House officials told reporters it was too early to say what steps might be taken and said no decisions on a possible ban or restriction on Chinese connected vehicles had been made.

Officials said on a call with reporters that the U.S. government has broad authority under the law and that administration action could “potentially have a significant impact.”

Biden called the effort “an unprecedented action to ensure that cars traveling on American roads from countries of concern like China do not compromise our national security” and ordered the Commerce Department “to take steps to respond at risk.”

There are relatively few Chinese-made light vehicles imported into the United States. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the administration was taking action “before Chinese-made vehicles become widespread in the United States and potentially threaten our privacy and national security.”

Chinese electric vehicle makers count Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe as their largest export markets. BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle maker by sales, has repeatedly said it has no plans to sell its cars in the U.S. market.

Separately, the Biden administration is considering imposing new tariffs on vehicles made in China and officials are facing new pressure to restrict imports of Chinese electric vehicles from Mexico.

The White House said threats could arise because vehicles “collect large amounts of sensitive data about their drivers and passengers (and) routinely use their cameras and sensors to record detailed information about U.S. infrastructure.”

The White House also said the vehicles could “be controlled or deactivated remotely” and added that the investigation would also look at autonomous vehicles.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington has repeatedly criticized the Biden administration's proposals to impose new restrictions on Chinese trade, urging the agency to “stop promoting the 'China threat' theory and its unwarranted suppression Chinese companies.

In November, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers raised the alarm over Chinese companies' collection and processing of sensitive data during testing of autonomous vehicles in the United States.

The Commerce Department will solicit comments for 60 days on the potential risks of Chinese connected vehicles and then consider drafting regulations to address the concerns.

The notice issued Thursday also requests details about vehicles currently assembled in the United States, including software licensing from automakers.

“We need to understand the extent of the technology in these cars that can capture large swaths of data or remotely disable or manipulate connected vehicles,” Raimondo said.

The United States had previously excluded Chinese telecommunications companies from its market citing concerns over data and had designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, forcing American operators to remove their equipment from American networks.

The White House said China imposed significant restrictions on U.S. and other foreign automobiles operating in China. “Why should Chinese connected vehicles be allowed to circulate in our country without guarantees?” » Biden said.

In recent years, China has increased its oversight of data management at home and requires most industries to store locally generated data and seek authorization before it can be transferred abroad.

In May, authorities tightened data rules for the auto industry and proposed banning smart vehicles in China from transferring data directly overseas, pushing them to use domestic cloud services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/29/us-says-to-investigate-national-security-data-risks-from-chinese-vehicles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos