US investigates Chinese vehicle safety risks





The Biden administration on Thursday announced an investigation into possible security risks from automobiles made in China, saying modern vehicles are full of sensors, cameras and software that China could use for espionage or surveillance. other malicious purposes.

The investigation comes as Chinese automakers become more powerful in global markets, exporting a flood of high-tech vehicles and posing new challenges for Western manufacturers.

Vehicles made in China are not yet widespread on U.S. roads, but they are becoming more common in Europe, Asia and other markets.

Would you buy an electric car made in China? They arrive.

In launching the investigation, President Biden compared modern cars to smartphones, saying they collect and share with the cloud a wealth of data about drivers and their daily movements.

These cars are connected to our phones, navigation systems, critical infrastructure and the companies that made them. Connected vehicles from China could collect sensitive data about our citizens and infrastructure and send that data back to the People's Republic of China, Biden said in a statement. These vehicles could be remotely accessed or disabled. Why should Chinese connected vehicles be able to circulate in our country without guarantees?

The investigation, led by the Commerce Department, will not impose any immediate restrictions on the import or sale of automobiles made in China, administration officials said in a call with reporters Wednesday evening. speaking on condition of anonymity to gain insight into the investigation. But the agency has the power to ban or restrict sales if it detects serious risks, they said.

Most of the vehicles in question are electric, but it is not their electric motors that are the problem, as they use high-tech software, cameras and sensors that could be exploited to collect data or sabotage vehicles, they said. the responsibles.

The investigation could echo the long-running US campaign against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which the United States accuses of posing security risks to communications infrastructure. The United States has banned the import or sale of Huawei's telecommunications network equipment and urged allied countries not to use it. Huawei has long accused the United States of using national security as an excuse to crush a globally competitive rival.

Detroit automakers have sounded the alarm over the onslaught of Chinese vehicles on the global market. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley said Chinese automakers such as BYD pose the biggest competitive threat in the new electric vehicle market.

Recent reports that BYD and other Chinese automakers are seeking factory sites in Mexico have increased concerns among U.S.-based automakers, who worry about such vehicles entering the U.S. market with little of trade restrictions, within the framework of the free trade zone created by the United States. Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), successor to NAFTA.

Ford to build US battery factory with Chinese technology as political tensions rise

Biden's statement announcing the investigation underscored his desire to protect U.S. automakers. Through this and other actions, we will ensure that the future of the auto industry is built here in America with American workers, he said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the investigation would help the agency determine whether to take action under a Trump-era executive order that gave the president new powers to protect technologies of information and communications against threats to national security.

Imagine if there were thousands of Chinese vehicles on American roads that could be immediately disabled by someone in Beijing. It's scary to contemplate, Raimondo said on a call with reporters. We do [the investigation] now before Chinese-made vehicles become widespread in the United States and potentially threaten our national security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/02/29/us-investigation-chinese-vehicles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos