



Senior military officials told lawmakers today that the United States remains prepared to deter strategic and space threats, but continued investment is essential amid growing competition.

Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, and Space Force Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, commander of U.S. Space Command, said recent investments by Russia and China underscore the imperative to maintain U.S. strategic advantage.

“The most important message I want to convey today is that the forces under my command are prepared to deter our adversaries and to respond decisively if deterrence fails,” Cotton said in testimony before the Senate Committee on armed forces. “No opponent should ever doubt our abilities today.”

But he added that these abilities should not be taken for granted.

“We do this in the face of unprecedented challenges for America,” Cotton said. “We face not one but two nuclear peers: the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China. This combined reality [with] North Korea's missile developments, Iran's nuclear ambitions, and the growing relationships between these countries add new levels of complexity to our strategic calculus. »

Cotton noted the accelerating pace at which China has developed its stationary intercontinental ballistic missile launchers and projections that China's nuclear arsenal could reach nearly 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

He also highlighted recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin that 95% of Russia's strategic nuclear forces have been modernized.

“In short, our competitors are improving their position against the United States and its allies in multiple areas at a pace that far exceeds what we experienced just a few years ago,” he said.

Whiting also outlined progress by U.S. competitors that are challenging America's space advantage.

He noted that China's intelligence satellite fleet had more than 359 systems as of January, more than triple its presence in space intelligence collection since 2018.

“Through their space and counter-space systems, they have significantly increased their ability to surveil, track and target U.S. and allied forces, both on land and in orbit,” Whiting said.

Russia also continued to develop and test its space and anti-satellite capabilities, Whiting said.

Both leaders told lawmakers that continued investment in strategic and space capabilities was essential.

“As our existing systems continue to endanger potential adversaries, it is absolutely essential that we continue to accelerate the modernization of our nuclear triad,” Cotton said.

The 2022 Nuclear Posture Review identified modernizing the U.S. nuclear arsenal as a top priority to maintain a strong nuclear deterrent.

This modernization effort, which will be carried out over the next two decades, includes initiatives to modernize all three pillars of the nuclear triad.

Whiting also noted that while the United States “remains the world's top military space power,” the current architecture is “optimized for operations in a benign space environment.”

“To ensure success in the contested space environment we currently find ourselves in, it is critical that U.S. Space Command delivers enhanced, fully tested, and trained personnel capabilities and capabilities by 2027,” he said. he declared. “While conflict in space is not inevitable, it would certainly be devastating and disrupt our use of space for decades.

“We must be ready if deterrence fails,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3691100/military-leaders-say-maintaining-us-strategic-edge-requires-continued-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

