Biden orders US investigation into national security risks posed by Chinese-made 'smart cars'





WASHINGTON (AP) Citing potential national security risks, the Biden administration says it will investigate Chinese-made smart cars that can collect sensitive information about Americans who drive them.

The investigation could lead to new regulations aimed at preventing China from using sophisticated technology in electric and other so-called connected vehicles to track drivers and their personal information. Officials worry that features like driver-assist technology could be used to effectively spy on Americans.

Although the action would not result in a ban on Chinese imports, President Joe Biden said he was taking unprecedented steps to protect Americans' data.

China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including through unfair practices,” Biden said in a statement Thursday. Chinese policies could flood our market with its vehicles, posing risks to our national security. I'm not going to let this happen on my watch.

The investigation is the latest step by the Biden administration to guard against what officials see as the growing threat of Chinese cyberattacks. Biden signed an executive order this week aimed at better protecting Americans' personal data, such as medical and financial records, from foreign adversaries like China and Russia.

Biden and other officials noted that China has imposed broad restrictions on U.S. automobiles and other foreign vehicles.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said connected cars are like smartphones on wheels and pose a serious national security risk.

These vehicles are connected to the Internet. They collect huge amounts of sensitive data about drivers' personal information, biometric information, where the car is going,” she told reporters Wednesday evening. So it doesn't take much imagination to figure out how a foreign adversary like China, with access to this type of information on a large scale, could pose a serious risk to our national security and the privacy of American citizens.

Data collection isn't the only concern, she and other officials said. Connected vehicles could also be activated or manipulated remotely by bad actors.

Imagine if there were thousands or hundreds of thousands of China-connected vehicles on American roads that could be immediately and simultaneously disabled by someone in Beijing,” Raimondo said. So it's scary to consider the cyber risks and the espionage risks this poses.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that Biden's order limiting access to Americans' personal data overstretches the concept of national security. Biden's actions are discriminatory practices clearly targeted at certain countries,” spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Few Chinese cars are currently imported into the United States, in part because of the high tariffs the United States imposes on vehicles imported from China. Officials, however, fear that the tariffs will not be enough to solve the problem. Some Chinese companies are seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs by setting up assembly plants in neighboring countries like Mexico.

Under a plan announced Thursday, the Commerce Department is releasing proposed regulations that will launch an investigation into the national security risks posed by connected vehicles from China and other countries considered hostile to the United States. United.

Commerce will request information from the auto industry and the public on the nature of the risks and potential steps to mitigate them, the White House said. Officials will then develop possible regulations to govern the use of the technology in vehicles from China and other countries of concern, including Russia and Iran.

We are doing this now, before Chinese-made vehicles become widespread in the United States and potentially threaten our privacy and national security,” Raimondo said.

The investigation is the first action taken by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security under executive orders issued by Biden to protect domestic information and communications technologies from national security threats.

Electric vehicles and other cars increasingly rely on advanced technologies to enable navigation tools, provide driver assistance features, and reduce operating costs and carbon emissions through rapid charging , said the White House. Cars are constantly connected to personal devices, other cars, U.S. infrastructure and their original manufacturer, posing national security risks, the White House said.

New vulnerabilities and threats could arise with connected automobiles if a foreign government gains access to these vehicles' systems or data,” the White House said.

High tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and maintained by Biden have effectively deterred Chinese automakers from entering the U.S. market, but U.S. officials and industry leaders worry that Chinese companies will choose to absorb additional costs as China relies more on exports. Chinese automakers are looking to build more vehicles overseas, with electric vehicle giant BYD last year announcing plans to build its first European factory.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said his company and others will struggle to compete with Chinese automakers, which have gone from having zero electric vehicle market share in Europe two years ago to about 10% today.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other major automakers, said it supports Biden's goal of protecting the safety of the traveling public.

In a statement, the group urged Commerce to work closely with the auto industry to determine the scope of any action to target transactions that pose undue risk to the U.S. economy and national security. At the same time, U.S. regulators should not prevent low-risk transactions that advance safety technologies essential to vehicles on the road today, the group said, warning that such actions could have unintended impacts in the short term. term.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing, another industry group, said it recognized that the data security of connected vehicles was a critical national security issue, particularly when they were made by companies based in China.

The group hopes that the investigation will quickly lead to decisive action,” said Scott Paul, president of the group. We also believe that more must be done to stem the threat that Chinese automobiles pose to our national and economic security, including by raising tariffs and limiting tax credits for electric vehicles.

The European Union, concerned about increasing imports from China, opened a trade investigation last year into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Washington and Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed to this story.

