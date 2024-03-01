



George Galloway won the Rochdale seat by 12,335 votes after running a pro-Palestinian campaign.

A left-wing British politician won a landslide victory in a parliamentary by-election on a pledge to defend the Gaza Strip.

George Galloway won the seat of the northern English city of Rochdale after a difficult election campaign that saw Labor withdraw its support for the candidate over his anti-Israel comments.

Galloway received 12,335 votes and independent candidate David Tully received 6,638 votes. Former Labor candidate Azhar Ali came in fourth after the opposition withdrew its support after being recorded as espousing conspiracy theories about Israel. Voter turnout was low at 39.7%.

Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza, Galloway said on Friday. The reference was to the Labor leader initially rejecting calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombing has killed more than 30,000 people in the past five months.

“You have paid a high price and will pay a high price for the role you played in enabling, encouraging and covering up the catastrophe currently taking place in Gaza,” he said.

Galloway, who represents the British Labor Party, has run a pro-Palestinian campaign in a constituency with a significant Muslim population, accusing both Labor and the Conservatives of supporting Israel.

Israel's destructive war on Gaza was a key issue in an election typically dominated by regional concerns.

Division over Israel's war in Gaza

Galloway, now a seven-time member of the British House of Commons, was critical of the Labor Party, to which he was a member, before being sacked for criticizing then-Prime Minister Tony Blair over the Iraq War.

His victory highlights Britain's divisions over Israel's war on Gaza, which has led to protesters supporting both sides taking to the streets of Britain.

This is the first time Galloway's left-wing British Workers' Party has entered parliament.

The by-election, sparked by the death of Labor MP Tony Lloyd last month, gave some people in Rochdale, a former cotton mill town near Manchester, a clear choice to choose someone determined to help their town. Failed to provide a choice. 5% of UK local authorities most deprived in 2019.

Galloway also campaigned for the reopening of maternity services in Rochdale, but it was his message about Gaza that resonated most loudly.

He promised to speak out on the Gaza issue in parliament, challenging the Labor Party, which initially fully supported Israel after the October 7 attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas. Labor later shifted its position to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Galloway will try to exploit Labor divisions.

“First of all, I want to tell Mr Starmer that the game has changed tonight,” he said. This will trigger movements, landslides, and shifting tectonic plates.

