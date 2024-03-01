Victor Manuel Rocha, former US ambassador, admits to spying for Cuba for decades





Washington — A former U.S. diplomat admitted to spying for Cuba for decades, telling a judge Thursday that he plans to plead guilty to federal charges stemming from his spying on behalf of the communist regime.

Victor Manuel Rocha, the former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, was indicted in December for allegedly spying for Cuban intelligence services for four decades.

At a hearing in federal court in Miami on Thursday, Rocha said he agreed to plead guilty to two charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, according to the Associated Press . Prosecutors agreed to dismiss more than a dozen other charges in exchange for his guilty plea, the AP said.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of five to 10 years in prison. The AP reported that Rocha responded “I agree” when the judge asked him if he wanted to change his plea. His intention to change his plea was entered into the case docket after the hearing. Rocha is due back in court on April 12.

Investigators said Rocha was recruited by Cuba's spy agency, the Directorate of Intelligence, in Chile in 1973. The intelligence services asked him to create a story to cover up his double life, according to prosecutors.

After Rocha's arrest, Attorney General Merrick Garland described the case as “one of the largest and most enduring infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent.” He said Rocha was seeking U.S. government jobs that would “give him access to nonpublic information and the ability to influence U.S. foreign policy.”

This image provided by the Department of Justice and contained in the affidavit supporting a criminal complaint shows Victor Manuel Rocha in a meeting with an undercover FBI employee. Ministry of Justice / AP

The government has not publicly revealed what information Rocha might have disclosed to Cuba or how he might have influenced U.S. policy. Rocha held high-level security clearances, giving him access to top secret information, according to the indictment.

Rocha had at least three meetings with an undercover FBI agent, whom the retired diplomat believed to be a representative of the Cuban spy agency. He called the United States “the enemy” and said “what we did” was “huge” and “more than a grand slam,” according to the criminal complaint.

“My number one concern, my number one priority was…any action on the part of Washington that would endanger the lives of the leaders or the revolution itself,” Rocha reportedly told the undercover agent.

Rocha was born in Colombia and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1978. For more than two decades, beginning in 1981, he worked for the State Department in various positions in Latin America, including ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 in 2002. Cuba fell under his tutelage. skill while serving as director of inter-American affairs at the National Security Council and deputy principal officer at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana. After leaving the State Department, he served as advisor to the commander of the United States Southern Command, whose area of ​​responsibility includes Cuba.

Rocha's employment with the U.S. government overlapped with that of Ana Montes, a former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst who spent 20 years in prison for spying for Cuba before being released in 2023. She was recruited by Cuban intelligence in 1984 before being hired by Defense. Intelligence agency.

During one of his meetings with the undercover FBI agent, prosecutors said, Rocha praised a U.S. government employee who had spied for Cuba, saying she “had been betrayed.”

“Unfortunately, she would have done much more if she had not been betrayed,” he said, later identifying her as “Ana,” according to the indictment.

More from CBS News

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at cbsnews.com and is based in Washington, DC. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the National Press Foundation's 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship.

