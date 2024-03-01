US Senate approves spending stopgap to avoid government shutdown | Political news





The short-term spending bill avoids the agency shutdown that was supposed to happen Saturday.

The US Congress approved a short-term spending package to avoid a government shutdown, the fourth such interim measure in several months.

The bill, which passed the Senate in a bipartisan 77-13 vote, provides funding for some federal government agencies to continue operating until March 8 and others until March 22, thus avoiding a closure which would have started on Saturday.

The funding will avoid disruption to many government functions, including food safety inspections and air traffic controller pay.

US President Joe Biden must now sign the bill for it to become law.

I am pleased to inform the American people that there will be no government shutdown on Friday. When we pass this bill, we will, thank God, have avoided a shutdown with all its harmful effects on the American people, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The Senate vote came after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted earlier in favor of bridge funding.

As the fiscal year began Oct. 1, Congress has yet to approve 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said negotiators had reached agreement on six of the spending bills and were close to agreement on the others.

Well, get the job done, Johnson said as he emerged from a closed-door meeting with his Republican colleagues.

Congress will face new battles in the coming weeks over funding levels for many programs that Republicans want to see cut.

Johnson had been pressured by radical Republicans to use the shutdown as a bargaining chip to force Democrats to accept conservative policy priorities, including measures to reduce the flow of undocumented migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chip Roy, a Texas representative in the House of Representatives, said Republicans in his faction hope to convince Johnson to propose a new spending bill that would fund the government through the end of September but cut nondefense spending.

We think we could do it. We think this is actually a good alternative, Roy told reporters.

