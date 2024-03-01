US diplomat abruptly admits to spying for decades for Communist Party on Cuba





MIAMI (AP) A former career U.S. diplomat told a federal judge Thursday that he will plead guilty to charges that he worked for decades as a secret agent for communist Cuba, a surprisingly quick resolution to a case that prosecutors called of one of the most brazen betrayals in history. of the American Foreign Service.

Manuel Rocha's stunning fall from grace could result in a lengthy prison sentence after the 73-year-old said he would admit to federal charges of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government.

Prosecutors and Rochas' lawyer said the plea deal included an agreed-upon sentence, but they did not disclose details during a hearing Thursday. He is due back in court on April 12, when he is expected to formalize his guilty plea and be sentenced.

I agree, Rocha, shackled at his hands and ankles, said when U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom asked him if he wanted to change his guilty plea. Prosecutors, in exchange, agreed to drop 13 counts, including wire fraud and false statements.

The brief hearing shed no new light on the question that has proved elusive since Rochas' arrest in December: What exactly he did to help Cuba while working at the State Department for two decades? This included stints as ambassador to Bolivia and senior posts in Argentina, Mexico, the White House and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana.

Ambassador Rocha, as he preferred to be called, was well known among Miami's elite for his aristocratic, almost regal appearance, which suited his Ivy League background. His post-government career included time as special advisor to the commander of the United States Southern Command and, more recently, as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and Cuba's hardliners, a figure his friends and prosecutors say Rocha adopted to hide his true allegiances.

Peter Lapp, who oversaw FBI counterintelligence against Cuba between 1998 and 2005, said the quick resolution of the case benefits not only old Rocha but also the government, which has much to learn about the penetration of Cuba in American foreign policy circles.

Typically, in counterintelligence cases, the defendant is charged with espionage. But Rocha was charged with the less serious offenses of acting as a foreign agent, which carry maximum sentences of five to 10 years in prison, making it easier for prosecutors and Rocha to reach to an agreement.

It's a win-win for both sides, said Lapp, who led the investigation into Ana Montes, the highest-ranking U.S. official ever convicted of spying for Cuba. He gets a large reward and the chance to see his family again, and the United States will be able to do a full assessment of the damage, something it couldn't do without his cooperation.

There are details that can really only come from the accused, he added.

But the abrupt deal sparked criticism within the Cuban exile community, with some legal observers fearing it amounted to a slap on the wrist.

Any conviction that would allow him to see the light of day again would not be justice, said Carlos Trujillo, a Miami lawyer who served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States during the Trump administration. He's a spy for a foreign adversary who puts American lives in danger.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Rocha was arrested by the FBI at his Miami home on allegations that he had engaged in clandestine activities on behalf of Cuba since at least 1981, when he joined the U.S. Foreign Service, including in meeting with Cuban intelligence agents and providing false information to U.S. government officials about his identity. Contacts.

Rocha made a series of recorded confessions to an undercover FBI agent who posed as a Cuban intelligence agent and who contacted Rocha on WhatsApp, calling himself Miguel and saying he had a message from your friends in La Havana.

Rocha praised the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as a commander, called the United States an enemy and boasted of his service for more than 40 years as a Cuban mole at the heart of American foreign policy circles, prosecutors said in court records.

What we have done is enormous, much more than a Grand Slam, he would have declared.

Federal authorities have said little about what Rocha actually did to help Cuba, and FBI and State Department investigators have conducted a confidential assessment of the intelligence damage that could take years.

But a recent Associated Press investigation found that many warning signs have been missed over the years.

This included a report that a longtime CIA agent had been tipped off in 2006 that Rocha was working as a double agent. This was never pursued. And separate intelligence revealed that the CIA knew as early as 1987 that Castro had a super mole buried deep within the U.S. government, and some officials suspected it might be Rocha.

Lawrence Gumbiner, a retired career diplomat, said the fact that Rocha went unnoticed for so many years underscores the sophistication of Cuba's intelligence services.

It's a day of reflection for all of us who knew and worked with him, said Gumbiner, who served as acting U.S. ambassador to Cuba in 2017 and 2018. Even though the scale of the damage that he caused is not yet revealed, it is difficult to believe that he did not transmit very serious information which compromised our intelligence services and our own efforts against the Castro regime.

