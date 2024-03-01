Former US ambassador accused of being Cuban agent pleads guilty





A former U.S. ambassador accused of working for decades as a secret agent for Cuba said Thursday he will plead guilty, a move that would bring a quick end to the case surrounding one of the largest national security violations since years.

Manuel Rocha, 73, told Judge Beth Bloom in Miami federal court that he would change his plea, signaling he was prepared to plead guilty. He was charged in December with acting as an agent of a foreign government and defrauding the United States. He also faces charges of wire fraud and making false statements to obtain and use a U.S. passport.

Mr. Rocha is expected to plead guilty to two counts of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors should drop other charges; the wire fraud charge carried a maximum sentence of 20 years. He pleaded not guilty in mid-February.

Mr. Rocha's lawyer, Jacqueline M. Arango, indicated in court Thursday that she and prosecutors had reached an agreement on his possible prison sentence, the Associated Press reported, although the details were not clear. have not been made public. He is expected to officially plead guilty and be sentenced on April 12.

The indictment said Mr. Rocha, a career diplomat and former ambassador to Bolivia who briefly worked in the White House under President Bill Clinton, had aided the Cuban government since at least 1981. He was stationed at the American mission in Havana during World War II. 1990s.

The action reveals one of the largest and most enduring infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said after Mr. Rocha's arrest in December.

Mr. Rocha was born in Colombia and raised in New York. He worked at the State Department under Mr. Clinton and President George W. Bush, handling issues related to Latin America. He was ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 and advisor to the US military command that includes Cuba from 2006 to 2012.

Federal prosecutors have said Cuba's aggressive intelligence services may have recruited Mr. Rocha in Chile in the early 1970s. Cuba, which has had hostile relations with the United States since the 1960s, has had remarkable success in infiltrating the US national security establishment over the decades.

The indictment against Mr. Rocha does not detail his dealings with the Cuban government or accuse him of sharing specific secrets. Notably, he was not accused of espionage, even though his ability to access classified information would have been extremely valuable to Cuba and its allies.

After leaving government, Mr. Rocha moved to Miami, where he worked in several private sector companies. Former colleagues said they were stunned to see Mr. Rocha become an ardent supporter of former President Donald J. Trump.

The indictment suggests that Mr. Rocha's conservative politics may have been part of an effort to cover his tracks. Prosecutors said Mr. Rocha told an undercover FBI agent posing as a Cuban spy agent that he had pretended to be a right-wing person while in Miami.

In conversations secretly recorded by the undercover agent, Mr. Rocha allegedly bragged about his work for the Cubans, once calling it a grand slam.

Two other former U.S. officials who turned out to be Cuban spies reached plea deals that required them to be briefed on their knowledge of Havana's intelligence efforts.

Ana Beln Montes, a former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst, pleaded guilty to being a Cuban agent after being arrested in September 2001. Ms. Montes was released last year.

Ms. Montess's cooperation led the FBI to indict another former U.S. official accused of serving as a Cuban agent for years. That official, Marta Rita Velazquez, who worked at the U.S. Agency for International Development, fled to Sweden after Ms. Montes' arrest and remains a fugitive. An indictment against Ms. Velazquez was unsealed in 2013.

The second major espionage case in Cuba in recent years involved Walter Kendall Myers, a former State Department official who pleaded guilty in 2009 to spying for Cuba for decades. Mr. Myers is serving a life sentence. His wife, Gwendolyn Steingraber Myers, also charged in the case, was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.

