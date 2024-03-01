Investigating the costs of the UK-Rwanda partnership





Background to the report

In April 2022, the government announced that it had entered into an Migration and Economic Development Partnership (Partnership) with the Government of Rwanda. This partnership falls within the government's third country asylum processing policy. This is the process of relocating individuals who are identified as being in the UK illegally or seeking asylum after arriving illegally to a safe third country. Under the partnership, the UK government will provide development funding to Rwanda and meet the processing and integration costs of each migrant. The Department of Home Affairs is responsible for managing the partnership.

On 8 December 2023, the Chairperson of the Public Accounts and Home Affairs Committee wrote to the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) expressing concern about the lack of information available to Parliament regarding expenditure on the Rwanda Partnership. They asked whether the auditor would consider partnership costs and value for money.

C&AG decided to prepare a factual report, including the costs incurred to date and the potential costs expected by the Home Office when the partnership becomes operational. The report makes no conclusions about value for money. This is because the partnership depends on whether it deters individuals from traveling illegally to seek asylum in the UK.

report scope

This report describes the direct financial consequences of our migration and economic development partnership with Rwanda. It covers:

The Home Office's oversight and approach to monitoring the partnership, based on what costs have been incurred to date and what future costs will be incurred as the partnership operates.

For the purposes of this report, we use the phrase partnership to refer to the agreement reached through the Partnership for Migration and Economic Development and the interim treaty agreed with Rwanda in December 2023 to establish an asylum partnership. Our report does not address the possible financial impact on other departments, such as the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Commonwealth Development Department. The report does not take into account the wider costs of enforcing the Illegal Migration Act 2023, including the cost of expanding detention facilities needed to house people before they are moved.

As of February 2024, the UK Government has not finalized a revised agreement with the Government of Rwanda to reflect the interim treaty, so the payment schedule may be revised. The Home Office is considering operating partnerships as part of wider modeling of illegal migration laws. At the time of our work, the Home Office was assessing various options for when and how many people could be redeployed.

The Department of Home Affairs plans to review and update the plan as it progresses with measures to move people to Rwanda. These plans are based on a set of assumptions about what may happen as the partnership operates and, as a result, are inherently uncertain at this time. Taking into account the level of uncertainty, we have set out the UK Government's promised payments and costs, as well as a baseline for what future costs will be incurred. Our report is based on information provided by the Home Office in February 2024.

