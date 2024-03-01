Texas battles second largest wildfire in U.S. history





By Phil McCausland and Chloe KimBBC News, New York

Watch: Fire truck drives through raging Texas wildfire

A rapidly spreading wildfire in Texas has killed one person, forced residents to evacuate, knocked out power to homes and businesses and briefly halted operations at a nuclear facility.

It burned 1.1 million acres north of the city of Amarillo, making it the second largest fire in U.S. history.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties.

Dry grass, high temperatures and high winds fueled the fire, which remains contained at 3%.

In Hutchinson County, one of the hardest-hit areas, public engagement coordinator Deidra Thomas told CNN one person died in the fires. The woman was identified by her family as Joyce Blankenship, 83, a former substitute teacher.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire, as it is called, has already burned 1.1 million acres, more than the state of Rhode Island.

The West Odessa Fire Department said on Facebook that it was “now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas history,” surpassing the East Amarillo Complex Fire, which burned more than 900,000 acres in 2006.

The department also said it is now the second largest wildfire in U.S. history.

There are five active wildfires in the state, according to the Forest Service, each burning tens of thousands of acres, melting streetlights and reducing buildings to a charred skeleton.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said winds had decreased slightly, helping to moderate the spread of the fire.

Rain and cooler temperatures were expected Thursday in the state's northern panhandle, which could aid efforts to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters and first responders have been deployed to the affected area, said Seth Christensen, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The Red Cross opened a relief center for one of the affected towns and announced it would open another on Friday.

Governor Abbott also authorized additional state resources Wednesday to suppress the fires, including 94 firefighters, 33 fire trucks and six air tankers.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire prompted the evacuation of several towns, a neighborhood in the city of Amarillo and other communities, according to the Forest Service and local law enforcement.

The National Weather Service warned residents near Amarillo to stay indoors with their pets due to poor air quality. Texas has issued warnings to farmers about the potential impact on agriculture and ranching.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office, which includes Amarillo, posted an announcement on Facebook Wednesday, warning residents of the possibility of a mandatory evacuation.

“We will knock on your door to tell you that you have to leave!” says the message in capital letters. “When it comes to this, there's no game. Grab a few things and go out.”

More than 85% of the state's livestock are raised in the panhandle.

Hemphill County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Kendall said he saw “hundreds of just dead cattle lying in the fields.”

A state historic ranch — the Turkey Track Ranch — said 80 percent of its 120-year-old, 80,000-acre property was damaged by the fire.

“The loss of livestock, crops and wildlife, as well as the loss of ranch fences and other infrastructure throughout our property as well as other ranches and homes throughout the region is, in our opinion, unprecedented in our history,” the owners said in a statement.

In the affected area, more than 4,800 homes and businesses are without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

An Amarillo woman told the Texas Tribune she was in the kitchen preparing dinner when the smell of wildfire smoke wafted in.

She was not injured, but said her cousin, in another nearby town, was stuck somewhere where highway exits were closed.

“I have a lot of family [in Fritch]. I had no idea if they would be OK,” Brittany Struder said.

Watch: Texas wildfire aftermath looks like a 'moonscape'

Concerns about the fire spreading north to the Pantex nuclear weapons site in Amarillo forced the facility to temporarily close and evacuate staff Tuesday evening. The factory is a key site for the assembly, dismantling and maintenance of U.S. nuclear weapons.

Pantex said on Facebook that it had reopened Wednesday morning after no fire broke out at the factory site.

Laef Pendergraft, a nuclear safety engineer at the National Nuclear Security Administration's production office at Pantex, said at a news conference Tuesday evening that an emergency response team had been activated.

He added that the plant's firefighters “trained for these scenarios.”

Unexpected high temperatures caused wildfires in neighboring states, including Nebraska and Kansas.

In Oklahoma, just north of the state, more than 30,000 acres burned and at least 13 homes were destroyed, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

