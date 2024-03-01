UK house prices rise for first time in over a year as mortgage costs fall | house price





UK house prices rose on an annual basis for the first time in over a year in February as lower borrowing costs boosted housing market growth, according to a survey by Nationwide.

The average house price was 260,420, up 0.7% from the previous month and 1.2% from a year ago, according to a survey by Britain's largest building association. This is the first annual growth rate since January 2023, and follows a 0.2% decrease compared to the same period last year in January.

House prices are still about 3% below the record high reached in the summer of 2022.

Buyers and sellers continued to return to the property market last month and the number of home sales is expected to increase by 10% this year, according to real estate website Zoopla.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said: The rise in the housing market appears to have been triggered by falling borrowing costs at the turn of the year.

Mortgage rates have eased since hitting a 15-year high last July when high inflation led to increased market betting when the Bank of England benchmark rate peaked at 6.5%.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate has risen to 6.66%, exceeding the level reached after last fall's mini-budget crisis, according to data provider Moneyfacts. However, the bank's base rate is the highest it has ever been at 5.25%, and the average two-year mortgage fixed rate is now 5.76%.

Even during the mortgage price war, there may be better deals available for less than 4%. Nationwide raised rates for new remortgage customers in late January, cutting its five-year fixed mortgage rate to 3.84%.

house price fluctuation chart

Data from the Bank of England this week showed new mortgage approvals rose in January to their highest level since October 2022, but new lending remained historically weak.

Gardner said uncertainty about the future path of interest rates remains high. He added that swap rates that underpin fixed-rate mortgage prices have risen again after falling sharply in late December.

house price chart

Borrowing costs are well below the highs recorded last summer, but if this recent upward trend continues, it threatens to curb the pace of the housing market recovery, he said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

He added that pressure on household budgets is easing and wage growth is now significantly outpacing inflation, but it will take time to make up the ground lost over the past few years, especially given that consumer confidence remains weak.

The Bank of England froze interest rates at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive year last month. The financial market predicted that it would decline by 2 to 3 quarter points this year.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at luxury estate agent Knight Frank, said: “Buyers have found that the only way to get their base rate down is with rising demand and house prices in recent months. But upward pressure on mortgage rates in recent weeks shows sellers the importance of getting their asking price right.

Banks are eager to lend and will eventually have to lower interest rates this year as inflation comes under control. We believe this will sustain positive annual growth in 2024 and lead to a 3% rise in UK house prices.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and former chair of housing at the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, warned against focusing too much on property prices when assessing how the housing market is doing.

Our office is seeing more appraisals, listings and viewings impacting agreed sales, mortgage approvals and exchanges, with fewer declines than this time last year, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/mar/01/uk-house-prices-rise-interest-rates-nationwide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos