Olly Alexander releases “Dizzy” for Eurovision 2024





With Olly Alexander set to represent Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, expectations for a potential British victory have never been higher.

For those who don't know him, Alexander is better known for his Years & Years project, which has already topped the UK charts. He also includes duets with Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo and even Elton John in his catalog.

As he prepares to pursue a solo career, Olly has accepted the challenge of representing his country and has now revealed his contest entry titled “Dizzy”.

UK 2024: Ollie Alexander – “Dizzy”

“Dizzy” was written by Olly with Danny L. Harle.

Oliver Alexander Thornton, known as Olly Alexander, is an English singer and actor, better known for his Years & Years projects.

His mother was one of the founders of the Coleford Music Festival, so he was connected to music from an early age. He began acting in plays at school, and although he dropped out to pursue his acting career with the 2008 film Summerhill, he continued to study performing arts.

In 2010, Years & Years was formed, with Olly joining as lead vocalist. Their first single didn't come out until two years later, and they achieved success in 2013 with the song “Traps”. By then, Years & Years had shrunk from a five-piece group to a trio.

The group continued to release music, and in 2015 their single “King” reached number one in the UK charts, a game-changer for Olly and his friends.

Nonetheless, after two studio albums, Olly remains the only member of the Years & Years project. He also goes by his solo name Olly Alexander.

Britain in Eurovision

The UK has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 65 times since 1957. England has only missed out on two contests – in 1956 and 1958. They have won Eurovision five times.

UK 1981: Bug's Fizz – “Making Your Mind Up”

…and came in second place 16 times! They last came five times: in 2003, 2008, 2010, 2019 and 2021.

Britain is one of the 'Big 5', so it automatically qualifies for the grand finals without having to go through the semifinals.

