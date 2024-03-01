Two giant American telescopes threatened by funding cap





An artistic rendering of the Thirty Meter Telescope, planned for construction in Maunakea, Hawaii. Credit: TMT International Observatory/Courtesy of NAOJ with the cooperation of Mitsubishi Electric (CC BY 4.0)

American astronomers may have only one huge ground-based telescope in the future, instead of the two that many had hoped for.

They have been planning for years to build the Giant Magellan Telescope on a mountaintop in Chile and the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Hawaiian mountain of Maunakea. Construction has begun in Chile, while the Thirty Meter project involves building telescope components and other off-site work due to concerns among Native Hawaiians about Maunakea, which they consider sacred. Both projects are supported by international donor groups, but the $3 billion needed to fully fund the telescope is also not available.

Hawaii's law could break the deadlock that astronomy has found itself in for years

Many astronomers hoped that the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) would make a financial contribution to fill the funding gap. But last week, the National Science Board, which oversees the NSF, recommended that the agency cap its contribution to giant telescopes at $1.6 billion. The board also indicated it was reluctant to have the NSF spend even that much, citing the need to build other facilities in a wide range of scientific and engineering fields.

Taken together, the board's actions suggest that the NSF will likely have to choose which of the two telescopes to fund, because there may not be enough money for both. The agency is expected to develop a plan by May on how to decide which of the two to support.

Both projects could move forward if they find additional private or other funding. But involving the NSF would ensure that American astronomers would be allocated a percentage of observing time on the telescopes, rather than reserving it for scientists who work with other funding partners. The U.S. Congress could also allocate additional funds to the NSF for telescopes, but many consider this unlikely in times of tight budgets. U.S. lawmakers have still not agreed on a budget for the current fiscal year, and political observers have predicted that science budgets will remain stable or even decline.

Falling behind

The fact that the European Southern Observatory is ahead of them, rapidly building the 39-meter-wide Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, threatens both telescope projects.

For some American researchers, the idea of ​​losing access to one of two planned telescopes could represent a major blow to American leadership in astronomy. A big vision should generate big budgets, not the other way around, says John OMeara, chief scientist at the WM Keck Observatory in Kamuela, Hawaii.

The Giant Magellan Telescope is intended to be installed on top of a mountain in Chile's Atacama Desert, as shown in this artist's rendering.Credit: Giant Magellan Telescope GMTO Corporation (CC BY 4.0)

For other scientists, the announcement is a long-needed boost, given that six years have passed since the projects joined forces to apply for NSF funding. That's very good news, says Michael Turner, an astronomer at the University of Chicago in Illinois, who wrote an editorial in Science in November arguing that the NSF should fund only one of the projects. It didn't go anywhere and both projects fizzled out.

After the National Science Council publicly announced the funding cap on February 27, a spokesperson for the two projects issued a joint statement saying they were reading the council's recommendations with great interest. They noted that a 2021 survey of U.S. astronomers' priorities for the next decade ranked construction of the two giant telescopes at the top of the list for ground-based astronomy. In recent years, representatives of the two telescopes have presented once-rival projects, a partnership between a northern and a southern observatory that could study most of the night sky together. Now they may have to compete to survive.

The ten-year plan for American astronomy is very ambitious

Today's largest ground-based telescopes, such as the Keck telescopes on Maunakea, have mirrors 8 to 10 meters wide that capture light from the night sky. Increasing the scale would enable great advances in the astronomical discovery of exoplanets, supermassive black holes, star formation and other celestial objects.

The Giant Magellan Telescope is meant to combine seven mirrors to form a 25-meter-wide light-collecting surface. The Thirty Meter Telescope is designed to use 492 hexagonal segments to create a mirror which, as its name suggests, measures 30 meters in diameter. The Maunakea summit construction project was put on hold as the state of Hawaii created a new mountain management authority, one that incorporates more Native Hawaiian representation than in the past.

These giant telescopes are becoming more expensive than philanthropy can afford, Turner says. We must build a [extremely large telescope]and we have to go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00623-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos