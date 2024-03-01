US lawmakers confront Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over health secrecy | News





Republican lawmakers are wondering how President Biden could have gone days without knowing Austin was hospitalized.

Republican lawmakers criticized U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a hearing for failing to disclose his prostate cancer surgery and subsequent hospitalization to President Joe Biden.

Austin, with the support of Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee, sought to dispel accusations that his absence endangered national security or demonstrated any lack of influence he might have in the Democratic Biden administration.

He said at the committee hearing Thursday that at no time during my treatment or recovery were there any lapses in authority.

Recognizing the breakdown in communications, he added, I should have promptly informed the President, my team, Congress and the American people of my cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. Again: we didn't handle this properly. And I didn't handle it well.

Republicans questioned how Biden could go days without knowing Austin was hospitalized.

I find it very concerning that the secretary could be hospitalized for three days without anyone else in the administration noticing, said Rep. Mike Rogers, the committee chairman.

This suggests that Secretary Austin's advice was neither sought nor considered at the White House, even while military operations were underway in the Middle East.

Instead of disclosing his health, Austin chose to keep secret his first operation for prostate cancer in December and his hospitalization in January for post-surgical complications during which he was admitted to the ward. intensive care.

Austin apologized for the way he handled the matter, but his appearance before the committee was the first time lawmakers were able to question him directly.

The hearing was one of the most contentious and personal that Austin, a retired four-star general, has faced during his career.

Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican, called the secret hospitalization an embarrassment and chastised him for not holding anyone accountable. He cited Chinese and Russian stories that depict chaos and mismanagement at the Pentagon.

What you did embarrassed us, Banks said.

The Pentagon on Monday released the results of a 30-day internal review that effectively absolved it of any wrongdoing. He concluded that nothing examined during this examination demonstrated any indication of ill intent or attempted cover-up.

The failure to hold anyone accountable has infuriated several lawmakers. Rogers criticized the report for failing to provide real answers about who knew what, when and who failed to carry out its basic tasks.

We were led to believe that your 30-day internal review would shed light on the matter, Rogers said.

But it doesn't explain why the president and his team were left in the dark. It makes no recommendations for improving communication with the White House. And, unsurprisingly, it doesn’t hold anyone accountable.

At a press conference earlier this month, Austin took responsibility for not informing Biden and senior staff in advance of his prostate cancer diagnosis, adding that the health scare was a punch that had shaken him.

Shortly after the secret hospitalizations were revealed, Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticized Austin. Some prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have called for Austin to be removed from office.

Are you surprised the president hasn't asked for your resignation? I'm surprised, Banks said.

Austin replied: The President expressed his full confidence in me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/29/us-lawmakers-confront-defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-over-health-secrecy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos