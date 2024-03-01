Biden urges Trump to help pass immigration deal as two travel to US border | American immigration





Joe Biden and his almost certain Republican challenger, Donald Trump, made dueling visits to Texas border towns on Thursday, a rare overlap that sets the stage for an election showdown over immigration.

In Brownsville, along the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico, Biden implored congressional Republicans to show some courage and support a bipartisan deal on border security. Earlier this month, Republican lawmakers blocked legislation they previously called for, after Trump expressed opposition to the measure.

It's high time to act, Biden said in his speech, challenging Trump to join me in calling on Congress to enact the toughest, strongest, most effective border security this country has ever seen .

There had been speculation that the US president might announce executive actions during his visit, but he instead reiterated complaints that the lack of progress was the fault of far-right Republicans in Congress.

Hundreds of miles northwest of Brownsville, Trump, whom Republicans appear poised to choose as their presidential nominee for the third time in a row, once again sought to stoke fears of a migrant-fueled crime wave by Biden's border policy.

He's destroying our country, Trump said, speaking moments before Biden from a park in Eagle Pass, which has become the center of a showdown between the Biden administration and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While there, Trump promised an immigration crackdown far beyond what he had attempted in his first term, pledging to revive immigration policies that would allow for the rapid expulsion of people entering the United States without permission, while promoting its iconic border barrier.

The walls work, Trump said. Last year, the Biden administration cleared the way for continued construction of the border barriers, breaking a campaign promise to not allow any more work on the wall.

Immigration has emerged as one of Biden's most serious policy vulnerabilities as the 2024 election approaches. Ahead of his speech in Brownsville, which is among the border cities with the lowest level of illegal crossings, Biden met with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders, praising their work and calling on Congress for more resources to support them.

Since Biden took office, record numbers of migrants have crossed the southern border, driven in part by war, political upheaval, gang violence and the climate crisis. Although the number of crossings declined significantly in January, according to Border Patrol data, it reached record levels in December.

Voters across the political spectrum have expressed growing concern about the situation at the border, and few of them, just 18% according to a Pew Research Center survey, are satisfied with the administration's handling of the situation .

In the survey, respondents most often cited economic costs and burdens associated with the migration wave or concerns about security as their top migration-related concerns.

At the same time, increased immigration last year boosted population growth and boosted the U.S. economy.

Trump's immigration plans include a pledge to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, suggesting he would call in the National Guard to expel undocumented migrants already in the country, a proposal which raises many legal questions about the use of the American military. to enforce national laws.

As president, Biden has sought to crack down on illegal immigration by increasing enforcement measures and limiting the expansion of legal pathways into the United States.

The White House threw its support behind Senate efforts to reach a compromise deal on the border, even approving an overhaul of the nation's asylum system that immigration advocates and progressives have denounced as Trump-style . But the deal fell apart in the face of Trump's desire not to give Biden a political victory on a key issue in his campaign. In the Senate, Republicans opposed the bill while Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson declared it dead on arrival in his chamber.

Biden vowed to remind voters of Trump's interference.

Republicans, led by Trump, blamed Biden. In Congress, they sought to punish his administration by impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for alleged offenses that conservative legal scholars said were related to policy, not malfeasance. The Senate, controlled by Democrats, has signaled its intention to quickly dispose of the charges.

Hours before the president and former president arrived at the 2,000-mile border, a federal judge sided with the Biden administration and blocked a sweeping new Texas law that would give police national and local authority to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the United States-Mexico border. border illegally. In a statement, Abbott said Texas would immediately appeal the decision and asserted that the state had the right to defend itself against what he previously described as an invasion, a term that sparked skepticism and ultimately the rejection of the judge in charge of the case.

In January, the Texas National Guard took control of Eagle Passs Shelby Park, blocking federal Border Patrol agents from accessing the 47-acre area. As part of the crackdown at the Abbotts border, they erected barbed wire and closed access to the park. Amid the standoff, a mother and her two young children drowned in a nearby part of the Rio Grande. Texas authorities and the Border Patrol blamed each other for the tragedy.

The Supreme Court temporarily authorized border patrol agents to remove the fence erected by Texas authorities.

Abbott, who joined Trump at Eagle Pass, reiterated that Biden doesn't care about Texas or the border.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/29/biden-trump-mexico-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos