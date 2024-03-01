Former US Ambassador Manuel Rocha admits to being a secret agent for Cuba





Manuel Rocha, a retired U.S. ambassador, said Thursday he would plead guilty to charges of serving as a secret agent for the Cuban spy agency, confirming what the Justice Department described as the one of the most serious infiltrations in the history of the American government.

Rocha, 73, told a federal judge he would plead guilty to charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, the Associated Press reported. Prosecutors dropped 13 other charges, including wire fraud and false statements, and said they agreed to a sentence but did not provide details to the court, according to the AP.

Rocha is scheduled to return to court on April 12.

Prosecutors alleged in December that Rocha, a former State Department employee who served on the National Security Council and was U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, spied on the United States for more than 40 years as a agent of Cuba.

He was arrested after a year-long sting operation by the FBI, during which Rocha admitted to working for decades as a secret agent and called the United States the enemy, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Rocha, who was born in Colombia and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1978, embarked on a decades-long campaign to rise through the ranks of the State Department serving Cuba's spy agencies starting in 1981, the Department of Defense said. Justice.

Rocha held various positions within the State Department that gave him access to classified information, according to prosecutors. He worked in U.S. embassies in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Argentina and Mexico before becoming director of inter-American affairs at the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995, a position that included responsibility for Cuba. Rocha served as ambassador to Bolivia between 2000 and 2002.

Prosecutors said that after leaving the State Department, Rocha served as an adviser to the head of the U.S. Southern Command, which oversees military operations in a region that includes Cuba, from 2006 to 2012.

The complaint against Rocha does not detail any specific acts of espionage. The FBI was alerted to Rocha after receiving a tip in 2022 and used an undercover agent, posing as another spy, to record conversations in which Rocha revealed his identity as a Cuban agent, according to the complaint.

During several meetings in 2022 and 2023, Rocha told the undercover agent that he worked for Cuban spy agencies, prosecutors alleged. He reportedly revealed some of the instructions given to him by his superiors, including to refer to Havana only as the island and to create an identity as a political conservative to mask his allegiance to Cuba.

Rocha reportedly celebrated his infiltration, telling the undercover agent that it strengthened the revolution and was a grand slam.

Rocha's former colleagues told the Washington Post that they were stunned by the allegations when they were announced in December. John Feeley, who worked with Rocha in the Dominican Republic, said he was a charming and ambitious expert on Latin America. In retirement, Rocha went all in on Donald Trump, Feeley said, adding, “It was a perfect cover.”

Rocha was arrested in Miami in early December, the AP reported. The charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

