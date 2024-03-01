Train strike date: Recent strike in progress.





The latest industrial action in the railway sector is ongoing.

Members of Aslef, the train drivers' union, banned overtime at LNER and Northern on Thursday 29 February and Saturday 2 March. Northern is warning passengers to expect chaos. Dozens of LNER trains on the east coast mainline have been canceled or reduced due to the strike.

On Friday March 1, train operators are pulling out of both train operators, canceling all Northern trains and most LNER services.

These strikes are not related to the ongoing pay and conditions dispute at the center of the national rail strike that began in the summer of 2022. Hundreds of millions of trips have been canceled since then. The British economy has lost billions of pounds. In particular, accommodation businesses and taxpayers are subsidizing an aging and unreliable railway by up to £90 per second on top of the general subsidy.

There has been no progress in the dispute between Aslef and 14 railway companies controlled by the British government and represented by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) over the past 19 months of strikes.

The Independent's Snap social media poll, which found 2,142 respondents, said one in three passengers would travel permanently less after the strike finally ended.

Key questions and answers.

Where are the strikes in the railway industry?

Many rail passengers may feel that the national strike is going on forever. In fact, the first national rail strike since the 1980s began in the summer of 2022. The train operators involved are the 14 British railway companies whose operations are controlled by the government.

The root cause of the dispute is the rail union's insistence on an unconditional wage increase, against the minister's argument that the wage increase should be financed by running trains more efficiently.

The large railway union RMT has now ended its strike campaign. But Aslef, the smaller but more powerful train drivers' union, has been unable to reach a greater agreement than ever before.

Since the conflict began, Aslef has called for regular strikes and a ban on holiday work. The latest nationwide strike by train drivers, which included an overtime ban and local strikes, lasted nine days from January 29 to February 6.

The purpose of these continuous strikes and holiday work bans is to maximize disruption while minimizing wage loss.

How much will all the disruption cost?

According to RDG, the strike between June 2022 and mid-January 2024 cost the rail sector about $775 million in lost revenue. This does not include the impact of the most recent strike, which could add $50 to $60 million more to the loss.

UKHospitality estimates that places to eat, drink and stay are losing business at nearly $5 billion. Kate Nicholls, the organisation’s chief executive, said: Ongoing strike action is damaging to businesses, preventing people from getting to work and significantly undermining confidence in the rail network.

There is also an unknown loss of revenue from passengers adjusting their lifestyles or seeking alternative modes of transportation. Businesses are stopping travel and using online communication instead, and people are putting off travel due to lack of certainty.

What's at stake?

Train drivers are demanding a pay rise to reflect high inflation since they were last paid. Aslef said some members have seen no growth in membership in five years.

But the government argues that even a modest pay rise is premised on drastic changes to long-term working arrangements to cut costs and the nearly 250 per second subsidy the railways currently receive from taxpayers. According to government statistics, this is 43% higher than usual.

Travel patterns have changed since the pandemic. Ticket revenue is down to about a fifth of pre-COVID-19 levels. Any deal will be approved by the Treasury and the Department for Transport, as taxpayers will foot the final bill for train drivers' pay rises.

Ministers believe train drivers' terms and conditions are part of the problem. To keep costs down, we need to embrace changes to the way we work, such as making Sundays part of the work week everywhere.

27 April 2023 Rail Delivery Group to increase salaries by 4% + 4% over two years, including salaries in 2022 and 2023, subject to various condition changes, including wider issues including driver training suggested. Work, sick pay and new technologies.

The union said this was completely unacceptable. Train drivers will negotiate changes, but only after receiving significant, unconditional pay offers averaging $60,000 per year on top of their current salaries. They believe, as they have in the past, that money will be found to meet their needs. Aslef has also always sold reforms to working arrangements to earn a few percent extra on his salary, something he now plans to stop doing.

No constructive talks have taken place since the spring of 2023, and train drivers have continued to walk away to halt most trains in the UK. The person stuck in the middle: the passenger.

Which railroad companies participate?

Aslef is in a dispute with train operators contracted by the government to provide rail services. they:

Out-of-town operators:

Avanti West Coast

cross country

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

LNER

Transpenin Express

Commuters in South East England:

C2C

greater anglia

GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thames Link)

southeast

South Western Railway (including the Irish line on the Isle of Wight)

Operators focused on the Midlands and North of England:

Chiltern Railway

northern train

West Midlands Railway (including London North Western Railway)

Which railroad company is not involved?

Open operators such as ScotRail, Transport for Wales, Transport for London (including the Elizabeth Line), Merseyrail and Grand Central, Hull Trains and Lumo. However, their services are congested on days of industrial action, replicating the journeys of strike-hit companies.

What are the warring sides saying?

Railways Minister Huw Merriman told The Independent: We believe that a fair and reasonable offer is on the table if Aslef offers it to its members. These are train drivers who earn an average salary of 60,000 for working 35 hours, 4 days a week. Salary deals will cost you up to 65,000.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: Unfortunately, there are no winners in this strike, which will cause confusion for customers. We believe the railway can have a bright future, but taxpayers are currently contributing an extra $54 million a week to keep services running post-COVID.

Aslef's leadership must recognize the financial difficulties facing the railway. Instead of staging a more destructive strike, we call on Aslef leadership to work with us to resolve this dispute and deliver a fair deal that compensates our employees and makes the changes needed to make our services more reliable.

But Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said it was a rubbish deal he could never offer to members. Aslef members have overwhelmingly voted to strike to meet their demands.

The union said it had not spoken to Transport Secretary Mark Harper since 2022. With Huw Merriman, Minister of Railways from January 2023; With your employer from April 2023.

Mr Whelan said: We gave the Government every opportunity to attend the meeting but it has now been a year since we heard from the Department for Transport. It is clear that they do not want to resolve this dispute.

Meanwhile, the erosion of traveler confidence continues, with no rail passenger able to plan a trip more than two weeks in advance, the minimum notice unions must provide for strike action.

What about the new minimum service level laws?

The law now allows the Secretary of State for Transport to prescribe a minimum service level (MSL) of 40 per cent of normal service on strike days. The government said the Strike (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 aims to ensure that the public continues to have access to the services they rely on during strike action.

None of the train drivers are willing to impose new laws on the train drivers' union. The LNER said it could do so and began consultations, at which point Aslef called for a separate five-day strike against the LNER alone. The train operator then said he would not require the drivers to work and the strike was called off.

The BBC reported that the Prime Minister was disappointed that train operators had not implemented minimum service levels. A Downing Street spokesman said: Yes. It's something we and the public expect to use.

We have repeatedly made it clear that train operators can use this legislation.

The Transport Select Committee has previously warned the bill could have unintended consequences. Conservative Party Chairman Iain Stewart said: There is a risk that MSLs may worsen worker-employer relationships and, as a result, MSLs may make the service less reliable.

The minimum service level rule does not apply to the union ban on non-contractual holiday work, so there is no benefit to imposing the law when the overtime ban is in effect.

What is the March 1st strike about?

Train drivers for LNER, the main operator of the east coast mainline, and Aslef, which operates in the North, which covers the north of England, will leave their jobs on Friday 1 March.

Hundreds of trains were canceled due to the strike. Additionally, overtime is prohibited on the previous day and the following day, Thursday February 29th and Saturday March 2nd.

Strike action was called over what Aslef described as LNER and Northern's continued non-compliance with existing contracts.

The Independent understands the union is unhappy with LNER's routine use of managers to drive trains on some routes and what it sees as Northern's toxic local industrial relations.

Aslefs Mick Whelan said: We are sick and tired of the malice these two companies show on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

An LNER spokesperson said: Our primary focus is to minimize disruption to our customers during the Aslef strike. Unfortunately, this will continue to cause confusion and delays.

“We are surprised and disappointed that strike action has been called due to local differences that we have all been working to resolve positively,” said Tricia Williams, Northern’s chief operating officer.

Both railway companies are state-owned enterprises and have come back under public control after the previous franchise holders stepped down.

Which LNER trains will run on March 1?

The first train on the main London King's Cross-Edinburgh Waverley route departs at 7.30am from each end of the line.

Departures thereafter occur approximately every hour. All trains stop at York and Newcastle, with many intermediate stops.

The last train northbound from London to Edinburgh departs at 5pm and the last train southbound departs at 4.30pm. Early and late departures are available at Lumo, but seats sell out quickly.

Far fewer trains from London to Leeds run northbound (10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm) and southbound (7.41am, 10.15am and 2pm). 15 minutes) Only 3 flights run. However, connections are readily available from Doncaster to and from LNER and Hull trains.

What does Labor say?

Louise Haigh, Labour's shadow transport secretary, said: It is a gross dereliction of duty for the Transport Secretary to have not consulted unions to resolve this issue since last Christmas.

Labor will take an unabashedly different approach to the Conservatives and will work with both sides to reach a deal for the benefit of passengers and workers. If the Secretary of State for Transport had taken this sensible approach, perhaps we would not still have strikes on the railways.

Stephen Morgan MP, shadow rail secretary, previously said: Labor will put our railway back into public ownership when the contract expires and ensure services work for the benefit of passengers.

