Ray Dalio says US stock market 'doesn't look very bubbly'

Investor Ray Dalio believes that the American stock market is not in a speculative bubble. The founder of Bridgewate analyzed the market based on his bubble criteria.

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes that the US stock market is not in a speculative bubble. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the world's largest hedge funds, analyzed the market based on his bubble criteria, which includes valuation, sentiment, new buyers and unsustainable conditions. “When I look at the U.S. stock market using these criteria, it and even some of the parts that have rebounded the most and gotten the media attention don't look very bubbly,” he said in a new message on LinkedIn published Thursday. .SPX 1Y mountain S&P 500 The S&P 500 completes its fourth winning month after hitting a new all-time high on continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence. The seemingly relentless rally, led by the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks, has led some to worry about the sustainability of the latest bull move. Dalio said the valuation of the Magnificent Seven names is slightly expensive, but not excessively so. “Mag-7 is measured as being a little foamy but not in a full bubble,” he wrote. “That said, one could still imagine a significant correction of these names if generative AI does not live up to the impact taken into account.” The widely followed investor compared artificial intelligence darling Nvidia to Cisco during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. Although their price trajectory appears similar, that of cash flow has been very different. Nvidia's two-year forward price-to-earnings ratio today is about 37, while Cisco's multiple reached 100 at the height of the dot-com bubble, Dalio noted. “The market was pricing in long-term growth that was much more speculative than what we see today,” he said. Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most overbought stocks on Wall Street. Here are the others Want an Nvidia alternative? These 6 chip suppliers appear poised to profit big from the AI ​​boom. Jefferies says buy this under-the-radar software stock with ties to Nvidia and nearly 20% upside. 'Now's the Time to Invest in Real Estate': Pros Name 5 REITs to Buy Right Now

