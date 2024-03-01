New species of sea creature discovered by scientists in British waters | uk news





A new type of sea creature has been discovered in British waters.

It was previously thought there were only two species in the genus sea slugs, neither of which have ever been found in British waters.

But scientists from the Center for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences (CEFAS) working in the waters of southwestern England have discovered a third species.

Named Pleurobranchaea britannica, it was discovered during an expedition conducted by CEFAS and Instituto Espanol de Oceanografía in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea in 2018 and 2019.

Fourteen specimens have been discovered of the new species, which ranges in size from 2 to 5 cm and is a type of side-gill sea slug.

Although other species of sea slugs are common, such variations are more often found in the warm waters of the Mediterranean. Scientists believe the ongoing effects of climate change may have caused it to move so far north.

Initially, researchers thought they had discovered an existing genus, but further investigation revealed that it was an independent species.

Image: The scientists behind the discovery described it as 'thrilling'. Photo: CEFAS

Ross Bullimore, a marine ecologist at CEFAS who made the discovery, said: “It only took a simple examination of two specimens to be confident that we had stumbled upon a species of Pleurobranchaea. This was thrilling, as no other species of this genus had been recorded from British waters, or even waters this north.

“After close collaboration with the University of Cádiz, where we performed a more thorough assessment, we were shocked to learn that we had identified a third new species. We often assume we know everything there is to know about a discovered species. “But this just goes to show that there is still so much to learn right in our own backyard.”

Read more on Sky News. More than 1 billion people worldwide are obese. Ultra-processed foods have been linked to 32 physical and mental health problems.

Dr. Juan Lucas Cervera Currado, Full Professor of Biology at the University of Cádiz, Spain, said: “Cefas scientists contacted me and told me that they had collected an individual belonging to the sea slug genus Pleurobranchaea, but what its specific identity was. It was not clear and I was really surprised.

“Firstly, species of this genus have never been found in the British Isles, and secondly, the possibility of discovering a new species of this genus in European waters was really exciting.”

He went on to add that the new species could spread to the west coast of France and the northern coasts of Spain and Portugal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/new-species-of-sea-creature-discovered-by-scientists-in-uk-waters-13084273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos