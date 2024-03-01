Allies investigate accidental targeting of US drone by German navy frigate





COLOGNE, Germany U.S. military officials are working with the European Union to review an incident in which the German frigate Hessen fired twice at an MQ-9 drone earlier this week during a multinational naval protection mission at sea Red.

The German ship, newly arrived in the theater of operations, fired two Standard Missile-2 interceptors at the American drone, but both missed, as first reported by the German military news site Augengeradeaus .

The attempted shoot-down came after close allies questioned the status of the drone, which was flying without a transponder turned on, which would allow coalition forces to identify it as friendly, according to the report.

We can confirm that a US MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted in the Red Sea on February 27, a US defense official told Defense News, adding that the aircraft was undamaged and continuing its flight. assignment.

CENTCOM is working in close coordination with the EU and Operation Aspides to investigate the circumstances leading to this event and to ensure a safe deconfliction of airspace, the official added, using the abbreviation US Central Command, the command overseeing American operations in the Middle East.

The German air defense frigate Hessen received parliamentary approval last week to take part in the European Union's Operation Aspides while it was already en route to the Red Sea. It joins a series of allied warships organized under the auspices of the EU or the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect maritime traffic on the vital goods route against drone and missile attacks from the Houthi militia based in Yemen.

The group's fighters target civilian ships claiming support for Hamas in its war against Israel.

A German military spokesperson declined to comment on the incident, instead pointing to comments made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on February 27, in which Pistorious confirmed the destruction of two hostile drones and two failed attempts to interception of additional unspecified aircraft.

Sebastian Sprenger is deputy Europe editor at Defense News, where he reports on the state of the region's defense market, as well as U.S.-Europe cooperation and multinational investments in defense and global security. Previously, he was editor-in-chief of Defense News. He is based in Cologne, Germany.

