Format and teams finalized for the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup





CHICAGO (March 1, 2024) US Soccer has finalized the format for the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, which will feature 96 teams from all amateur and professional ranks playing a total of 95 matches from March to September.

In a historic change for the tournament, the upcoming first round will mark the first time since 2008 that all 32 clashes will be played exclusively between amateur and professional teams. Overall, this year's edition of the tournament will feature the most first-round clashes between amateur and professional teams in the tournament's 109-year history, more than double the previous number of 16.

US Soccer will make its largest-ever investment in the tournament in 2024. With new corporate partners including Marriott Bonvoy, Michelob Ultra, New York Life and Nike, US Soccer has prioritized improving financial incentives for teams participants, including a significant increase in travel reimbursements. The Federation's financial commitment also represents the largest effort to date to promote the tournament, underscoring US Soccer's commitment to fostering a more dynamic Lamar Hunt US Open Cup experience for teams and the fans.

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is the club soccer championship of the United States and has crowned a champion every year since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is played on a single-match, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with US Soccer. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the third longest continuously held national cup tournament in the world.

The first round of the 2024 US Open Cup will feature 32 matches between 32 amateur clubs from the Open Division and 32 professional teams from Division III. Open Division representatives include 11 qualifying round winners, 11 USL League Two teams, eight NPSL teams, the USASA National Amateur Cup champion and the UPSL spring champion. Division III representatives include 12 USL League One teams, nine NISA teams and 11 MLS Next Pro teams. The winners of the first round will compete in the second round of the tournament.

The winners of the second round will then face the 16 Division II professional teams from the USL Championship who will participate in the third round. The remaining eight USL Championship teams and eight MLS teams will advance to the Round of 16, alongside the winners of the third round. The eight teams in the USL Championship include 2023 league champion Phoenix Rising FC, and the next top seven teams in the 2023 standings enter the round of 16.

MLS clubs participating in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and their MLS Next Pro teams have been excluded from the selection process for the 2024 US Open Cup, which was determined based on results from the 2023 MLS regular season. See below below for the full list of participating teams.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of our members for their invaluable contributions over the past few months, sharing with us why the US Open Cup is so great and what we can do to help it. make it even better,” said JT Batson, CEO of US Soccer. After extensive discussions, we have developed a competitive format specific to the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, promising exciting matchups from the first round and throughout the tournament. US Soccer values ​​the tradition and importance of the US Open Cup, and we will continue to have conversations with all of our members to explore opportunities to improve future editions of the tournament and how we all work together to grow the football in every community across the country.

2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Schedule

First round Tuesday, March 19 – Thursday, March 21 Second round Tuesday, April 2 – Wednesday, April 3 Third round Tuesday, April 16 – Wednesday, April 17 round of 16 Tuesday, May 7 – Wednesday, May 8 round of 16 Tuesday, May 21 – Wednesday, May 22 Quarter-finals final Tuesday July 9 – Wednesday July 10 Semi-final Tuesday August 27 – Wednesday August 28 Final Wednesday September 25

*Dates are subject to change

Full team list for the 2024 Open Cup proper

Professional Division Teams

I8Major League Soccer Division Teams (all 8 teams enter Round of 16)

Atlanta United FCFC DallasHouston Dynamo FC (Reigning US Open Cup Champions)Los Angeles FCReal Salt LakeSan Jose EarthquakesSeattle Sounders FC Sporting Kansas City

Division II 24-team USL Championship (16 teams participate in the third round and 8 teams in the round of 16)

Birmingham Legion FCCharleston Battery*Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC*Detroit City FCEl Paso LocomotiveFC TulsaHartford AthleticIndy ElevenLas Vegas Lights FCLoudoun United FCLouisville City FCMemphis 901 FCMiami FCMonterey Bay FCNew Mexico UnitedNorth Carolina FCOakland Roots SCOrange County Soccer Club*Phoenix Rising FC*Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC*Rhode Island FCSacramento Republic FC*San Antonio FC*Tampa Bay Rowdies*

*The USL Championship league champion (Phoenix Rising FC) and the next top seven teams in the 2023 rankings enter the round of 16

Division III32 teamsUSL League One, NISA, MLS Next Pro (all teams participating in the first round)

USL League One12 teams (teams entering first round)

Central Valley Fuego FCCharlotte IndependenceChattanooga Red Wolves SCForward Madison FCGreenville Triumph SCOne Knoxville SCLexington SCNorthern Colorado Hailstorm FCRichmond KickersSouth Georgia Tormenta FCSpokane Velocity FCUnion Omaha

MLS Next Pro11 teams (first round entrant)

Austin FC IICarolina Core FCChattanooga FCChicago Fire IIColorado Rapids 2Crown Legacy FCMinnesota United FC2LA Galaxy IINew York City FC IINew York Red Bulls IIPortland Timbers 2

NISA (National Independent Soccer Association) 9 teams (Teams entering first round)

Arizona Monsoon FCCapo FCClub de Lyon FCGeorgia Lions FCIrvine Zeta FCLos Angeles ForceMaryland Bobcats FCMichigan Stars FCSavannah Clovers FC

Open Division Teams

Open Division32 Teams (Teams entering first round)

SC MesoAmerica (California / USASA / USASA National Amateur Cup Winner) AS Frenzi (Florida / UPSL Spring Champion)

Open Division Local Qualifiers11 winning teams from four local qualifying rounds / Fall 2023

Azteca FC (Colorado, Colorado Premier League / USSSA-Soccer)Chicago House AC (Illinois / Midwest Premier League / USASA)Christos FC (Maryland / Maryland Super Soccer League / USASA)FC America CFL Spurs (Florida / United States Soccer League / USSSA -Football)FORO SC (Texas / UPSL)SCU Heat (South Carolina / UPSL)Brockton FC United (Massachusetts / UPSL)Vereinigung Erzgebirge (Pennsylvania / United Soccer League of Penn. / USASA)Miami United FC (Florida / United States Soccer League / USSSA-Football)FC Folsom (California / UPSL)Irvine Zeta FC II (California / UPSL)

National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) 8 teams based on 2023 championship competition

Tulsa Athletic (Oklahoma) Apotheos FC (Georgia) West Chester United SC (Pennsylvania) El Farolito (California) Steel City FC (Pennsylvania) Motown FC (New Jersey) Lubbock Matadors SC (Texas) Duluth FC (Minnesota)

USL League Two 11 teams based on 2023 championship competition

Ballard FC (Washington) Chicago City SC (Illinois) Asheville City SC (North Carolina) Brave SC (formerly The Villages SC, Florida) Redlands FC (California) South Carolina United Bantams (South Carolina) Des Moines Menace (Iowa) Western Mass Pioneers (Massachusetts) Vermont Green FC (Vermont) Hudson Valley Hammers (New York)

*TBD*Final team will be announced soon

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, now in its 109th year, has crowned a champion since 1914 every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-steeped tournament is played on a single-match playoff basis and is open to all affiliated professional and amateur teams. with American football. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed in honor of American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The winner of the 2024 US Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions League and have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest trophies in team sports Americans contested on a national scale, now on permanent display at the National. Football Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will win $100,000, while the team that moves furthest from each lower division will win a $25,000 cash prize.

Houston Dynamo FC are the defending Open Cup champions, having won the club's second title in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on September 27 in front of a sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdales.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

