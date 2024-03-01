Why investors are buying British and German BESS companies





Our two sources, who are active in their respective markets but speak anonymously, explain why we have seen a slew of deals for large BESS developers and operators in recent months. It goes beyond the obvious fundamentals that underpin the appeal of energy storage as a market to invest in.

UK: Revenues down, future transactions up

In the UK in the second half of 2023, a number of large investment firms acquired independent BESS developers and operators. EQT acquired Statera, Brookfield acquired Banks Renewables and Mubadala Investment Company, KKR acquired Zenob, and Searchlight acquired Gresham House, manager of the Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID).

These transactions coincided with a period of sharply declining revenues in the UK market, as covered extensively in Energy-Storage.news, and as financial advisory sources explain, this was no coincidence.

“It is now a buyer’s market and valuations are falling due to a variety of factors in the energy market, coinciding with different deadlines for project grid connection fees, making sales a bit more urgent,” they said.

“Those who run the BESS asset portfolio will need to be patient and find buyers if they do not have the capital.”

More deals are expected to materialize this year, our sources added.

germany

There were two major companies trading in the German large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) market in early 2024.

Oil and gas major TotalEnergies acquired developer Kyon Energy in January, while infrastructure investors Brookfield (through its X-ELIO division) and NIC invested in systems integrator and developer Eco Stor. The announcement implied that certain shareholders had sold their stake as part of the deal.

These transactions are partly market driven, but they are also the result of specific activities by both companies.

“These transactions were driven by the maturation of the German market. A software provider official said anonymously: We had a really good deployment for the first year or two.

However, they also pointed out that in the case of Eco Stor, the company has transitioned from being primarily a technology provider and systems integrator to developing significant projects of its own, with a pipeline of several 600 MWh BESS projects.

This will obviously require additional financing, he added, and Kyon Energy could also expand its value chain from its traditional approach of developing and selling projects to long-term owners such as investor Obton and utility Verbund.

Spokespeople representing X-ELIO, NIC and Eco Stor declined to comment to questions from Energy-Storage.news, while Kyon Energy provided the following statement:

“This partnership with TotalEnergies marks an important moment for Kyon Energy as we aim to become one of Europe’s leading flexibility providers. By joining forces, we are strengthening our position on the German electricity market and contributing directly to the transition to a more sustainable system.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energy-storage.news/the-reasons-why-investors-are-busy-buying-bess-developers-in-the-uk-and-germany/

