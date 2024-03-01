The Last of Us 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set available for pre-order now on the IGN store





The Last of Us is one of the most famous PlayStation exclusives of all time. Originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013, Naughty Dog's title won hundreds of awards and launched a much-loved franchise. More than a decade later, the series continues to hold an important place with remasters aimed at new players on PlayStation 5.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, IGN Store is excited to bring you this incredible The Last of Us 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set! Music from The Last of Us and The Last of Us: Volume 2 is included in this unique pressing set, making it the perfect gift for any fan.

The Last of Us 10th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

This box set includes four colorful 140g LPs in single pocket sleeves. Ashraf Omar designed the exclusive box set, which features the 10th anniversary emblem! Additionally, two lithographs are included, both exclusive to this set. One is designed by Ashraf Omar and the other is the original sketch from The Last of Us.

Overall, this is a perfect release to add to your collection if you are a fan of The Last of Us. This vinyl box set is a one-off pressing, so this limited release will not be returning in the future. Be sure to lock in your pre-order now on the IGN Store.

More merchandise from The Last of Us franchise

The IGN Store also has a collection of The Last of Us items available now! Check out what's hot below:

About the IGN Store

IGN Store sells high-quality merchandise, collectibles, and shirts for whatever you're passionate about. It’s a store built for fans; for all the geek culture and fandom you love the most. So, whether you like comics, movies, anime, games, retro games or just want cute stuffed animals (who doesn't?); This store is made for you!

