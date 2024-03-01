Aid watchdog questions UK climate finance accounting.





The UK has changed how it calculates international climate support, accelerating progress towards the 2026 target without providing additional funding to vulnerable countries.

Britain will no longer provide funding to vulnerable developing countries and has counted an extra $1.7 billion ($2.15 billion) against its $11.6 billion climate finance target, an independent watchdog said.

Responding to a review by the Independent Aid Impact Council (ICAI), climate and development groups have accused the UK government of using accounting tricks to meet its climate finance targets for five years from 2021 to 2026 following pandemic-related financial pressures. The entire aid budget has been cut.

The ICAI assessment said the government had shifted the target by changing the way it calculates achievement of the target and including all eligible support, such as a 30% share of humanitarian funds to the 10% of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

ICAI said meeting the $11.6 billion target would be “difficult”, adding that 55% of the amount would be spent in the final two years of the pledge, including up to $3.8 billion in the final year after the 2024 general elections. .

Last summer, climate negotiators from developing countries told Climate Home News media reports that Britain would renege on a key international climate finance pledge were disappointing and undermined their trust. But the government denied the UK would miss its target.

In confidential government documents released during court proceedings this month, officials again warned that there were significant risks to delivering on the promise.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which oversees the aid budget, said on Thursday the government welcomed the ICAI review and confirmed the UK was “on track” to meet its international climate finance commitments.

Countries draw battle lines for talks on new climate finance targets.

Chief Commissioner Tamsyn Barton, who led the review, said ICAI was “concerned that by changing its accounting methods and identifying existing spending as international climate finance to include that funding in totals, the UK is providing less additional funding at the expense of new funding”. “He said. “We are providing more support than we originally promised.”

Aid groups and opposition politicians have been highly critical of the Conservative government's move, warning it risks losing international climate policy leadership by failing to provide more support to those on the front lines of worsening extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

Government sums on climate finance don’t add up at all and this creative accounting does nothing to address the devastating impacts facing low-income countries – those least responsible for the climate crisis,” Oxfam GB said. said Chiara Liguori, Chief of Staff. Climate Justice Policy Advisor.

“The UK should lead by example and increase climate funding by ensuring that the biggest and wealthiest polluters bear a fairer share of the costs, rather than hijacking shrinking aid budgets,” she added.

Caroline Lucas, a former Green Party leader and member of parliament, said the accounting changes would “further erode the last bits of trust we have in the UK as a leader on climate change and a nation of promise.”

Growing demand for aid budgets

ICAI said the UK's aid budget has been under pressure in recent years amid rising humanitarian crises and conflicts and the increasing costs of hosting asylum seekers and refugees in the UK, particularly those fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. admitted.

Media reports last year also pointed out that the proportion of the aid budget that would need to be spent on climate change projects to reach the goal was greatly overestimated.

ICAI recommended that the government draw up a detailed internal plan on how it will meet the remaining portion, through what channels, and produce an annual report showing publicly how that is being done.

It also said gender considerations should be integrated into all climate finance and tracked with markers that have so far covered only about half of the amounts.

It also called on governments to monitor climate funding to small island developing States, fragile and conflict-affected countries and least developed countries, after raising concerns that current spending may not be fully adequate to their needs.

Loss and damage should be the focus of the IPCC's next report.

The accounting changes mean more of the UK's climate support has been converted into loans rather than grants, which it says is inadequate for the poorest and most vulnerable countries with high debt.

An FCDO spokesperson said the government would respond in due course to ICAI's recommendations, expected in April.

‘Playing with life through spreadsheets’

Tom Mitchell, executive director of the International Institute for Environment and Development, said discussions about “politicians' clever accounting” often obscured the human costs of climate change. Period climate pressure.

If Britain wants to continue to be at the forefront of the climate war, it must do everything it can to help and deal honestly with the countries most affected by global warming, he said in a statement.

Zahra Hdidou, senior climate and resilience adviser at humanitarian charity ActionAid UK, urged the government to commit new and additional climate funding to match the urgency and scale of the climate crisis.

“No more playing with your life through spreadsheets,” she added.

