The U.S. national debt increases by about $1 trillion every 100 days

The U.S. debt burden has grown at a faster pace in recent months, increasing by about $1 trillion almost every 100 days.

The country's debt permanently exceeded $34 trillion on January 4, after briefly crossing the mark on December 29, according to data from the US Department of the Treasury. It reached $33 trillion on September 15, 2023 and $32 trillion on June 15, 2023, reaching this accelerated pace. Before that, it took about eight months to go from $31 trillion up.

The U.S. debt, which is the amount the federal government borrows to cover operating expenses, now stands at nearly $34.4 billion as of Wednesday. Bank of America investment strategist Michael Hartnett believes the 100-day trend will remain intact with the move from $34 trillion to $35 trillion.

“It's no wonder that 'debt write-down' trading is at all-time highs, with gold at $2,077 an ounce and bitcoin at $67,734,” he said. he wrote in a note on Thursday.

Spot gold is currently hovering around $2,084 per ounce, while bitcoin was recently hovering around $61,443. In February, the cryptocurrency closed out its best month since 2020, briefly trading above $64,000 on Wednesday before retreating. Inflows into crypto funds are poised for an “explosive year,” with an annualized inflow of $44.7 billion so far this year, Hartnett noted.

Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.S. government from stable to negative in November due to growing risks to the country's fiscal strength.

“In a context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce public spending or increase revenues,” the agency said. “Moody's expects US budget deficits to remain very large, which will significantly weaken debt affordability.”

