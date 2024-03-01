Biden announces US to drop food aid to Gaza as famine concerns rise





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden announced Friday that the United States would abandon its food aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing that humanitarian aid intended for Palestinians in the region was insufficient.

Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere near enough to put lives at stake, Biden said in announcing the airdrop decision during an Oval Office meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

We should have hundreds of trucks arriving, not just a few, he continued. We will do everything we can.

The president reiterated that the United States was trying to push for an immediate ceasefire between Hamas and Israel to allow more aid to Gaza, where he said innocent people have died.

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a public school in Rafah, Gaza, February 19, 2024. Mohammed Abed / AFP – Getty Images

The White House is increasingly concerned about possible famine for a significant portion of Gaza's population.

Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, announced this week that the United States would send $53 million in additional humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It works to widen the channels, the corridors through which this aid can circulate. We will continue on this path, White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said Thursday. This morning's events have only highlighted how deep and dire the humanitarian needs of Gaza's civilian population are at this time.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram on Friday that 115 people had died and 760 injured as crowds of people waited for humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza on Thursday. Palestinian officials said Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians.

NBC News has not independently verified the reported death toll. The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident. An Israeli government source said IDF troops responded with live fire after people surrounded trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

The Israel Defense Forces said in an article on Thursday: This morning, humanitarian aid trucks entered northern Gaza, residents surrounded the trucks and looted the delivered supplies. As a result of the shoving, trampling and crushing of trucks, dozens of Gazans were killed and injured.

